On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

Noon: Truck: Fr8 208 (qualifying) FS1

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity: King of Tough 250 (qualifying) FS1

Basketball, MLB Spring Training

12:08 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Toledo at Bowling Green ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Duquesne at Fordham ESPN2

6 p.m.: Fairfield at Quinnipiac ESPNU

7 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State FS1

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: Colorado at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Portland Root

Golf

5 a.m.: Senior: Trophy Hassan 2 Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf

7:30 p.m.: LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Columbus NHL

Soccer, women’s club

Noon: Nations League: Germany at France CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Regina at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

8:35 a.m.: Cup: Ambetter Health 400 (qualifying) FS1

11 a.m.: Truck: Fr8 208 FS1

3 p.m.: Xfinity: King of Tough 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago Root

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Houston at Baylor CBS

9 a.m.: Charleston at Towson CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Washington at Arizona CBS

11 a.m.: Duke at Wake Forest ESPN

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State ESPN2

11 a.m.: East Carolina at Rice ESPNU

11 a.m.: North Dakota at North Dakota State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN

1 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky CBS

1 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2

1 p.m.: UTSA at North Texas ESPNU

1 p.m.: Air Force at New Mexico CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+

2 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12

3 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPN

3 p.m.: Georgetown at DePaul CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: Villanova at Connecticut Fox 28

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN

5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Charlotte at Tulsa EPSNU

5 p.m.: EWU at Northern Colorado ESPN+

6 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN2

7 p.m.: San Diego at Saint Mary’s ESPNU

7 p.m.: USC at UCLA ESPN

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky ESPNU

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN+

2 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at EWU ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Boston at New York ABC

Football, college

1 p.m.: HBCU Legacy Bowl NFL

Golf

5 a.m.: Senior: Trophy Hassan 2 Golf

Noon: PGA: Mexico Open NBC

7:30 p.m.: LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

9 a.m.: St. Louis at Detroit ABC

Noon: New York at Philadelphia ABC

4 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa USA

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth NBC

1:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. FC Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

Noon: Seattle vs. Chicago 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: EWU at Northern Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5 p.m.: WSU at Arizona State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Moose Jaw at Spokane 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup

Noon: Ambetter Health 400 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

12:10 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Creighton at St. John’s CBS

9 a.m.: SMU at South Florida ESPN2

9 a.m.: Rhode Island at La Salle USA

9 a.m.: Long Island at Wagner CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Purdue at Michigan CBS

11 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Memphis ESPN

1 p.m.: Temple at Wichita State ESPN

1 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Tulane ESPN2

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State CBS

1 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s at VCU CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Xavier at Marquette FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Louisiana State at Tennessee ESPN

11 a.m.: Kansas State at Kansas ESPN2

Noon: Utah at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ABC

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix ABC

4 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland Root

6:30 p.m.: Sacramento at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Golf

Noon: PGA: Mexico Open NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at New Jersey TNT

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh TNT

3 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL

Soccer, EPL

5:30 a.m.: Sheffield at Wolverhampton USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

Noon: Seattle vs. Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change