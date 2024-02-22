On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
Noon: Truck: Fr8 208 (qualifying) FS1
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity: King of Tough 250 (qualifying) FS1
Basketball, MLB Spring Training
12:08 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Toledo at Bowling Green ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Duquesne at Fordham ESPN2
6 p.m.: Fairfield at Quinnipiac ESPNU
7 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State FS1
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: Colorado at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Portland Root
Golf
5 a.m.: Senior: Trophy Hassan 2 Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf
7:30 p.m.: LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Columbus NHL
Soccer, women’s club
Noon: Nations League: Germany at France CBS Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Regina at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
8:35 a.m.: Cup: Ambetter Health 400 (qualifying) FS1
11 a.m.: Truck: Fr8 208 FS1
3 p.m.: Xfinity: King of Tough 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago Root
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Houston at Baylor CBS
9 a.m.: Charleston at Towson CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Washington at Arizona CBS
11 a.m.: Duke at Wake Forest ESPN
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State ESPN2
11 a.m.: East Carolina at Rice ESPNU
11 a.m.: North Dakota at North Dakota State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN
1 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky CBS
1 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2
1 p.m.: UTSA at North Texas ESPNU
1 p.m.: Air Force at New Mexico CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN+
2 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12
3 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPN
3 p.m.: Georgetown at DePaul CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: Villanova at Connecticut Fox 28
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN
5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Charlotte at Tulsa EPSNU
5 p.m.: EWU at Northern Colorado ESPN+
6 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN2
7 p.m.: San Diego at Saint Mary’s ESPNU
7 p.m.: USC at UCLA ESPN
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky ESPNU
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN+
2 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at EWU ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Boston at New York ABC
Football, college
1 p.m.: HBCU Legacy Bowl NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: Senior: Trophy Hassan 2 Golf
Noon: PGA: Mexico Open NBC
7:30 p.m.: LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
9 a.m.: St. Louis at Detroit ABC
Noon: New York at Philadelphia ABC
4 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa USA
9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth NBC
1:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. FC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
Noon: Seattle vs. Chicago 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: EWU at Northern Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5 p.m.: WSU at Arizona State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Moose Jaw at Spokane 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup
Noon: Ambetter Health 400 Fox 28
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
12:10 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Creighton at St. John’s CBS
9 a.m.: SMU at South Florida ESPN2
9 a.m.: Rhode Island at La Salle USA
9 a.m.: Long Island at Wagner CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Purdue at Michigan CBS
11 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Memphis ESPN
1 p.m.: Temple at Wichita State ESPN
1 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Tulane ESPN2
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State CBS
1 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s at VCU CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Xavier at Marquette FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Louisiana State at Tennessee ESPN
11 a.m.: Kansas State at Kansas ESPN2
Noon: Utah at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ABC
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix ABC
4 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland Root
6:30 p.m.: Sacramento at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA: Mexico Open NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at New Jersey TNT
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh TNT
3 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL
Soccer, EPL
5:30 a.m.: Sheffield at Wolverhampton USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
Noon: Seattle vs. Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change