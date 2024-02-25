Washington state women control third quarter en route to 71-61 win over Oregon

From staff reports

A big third quarter propelled the Washington State women’s basketball team to victory on Senior Day.

The Cougars outscored the Oregon Ducks 26-15 in the decisive third quarter as Washington State prevailed 71-61 in a Pac-12 Conference game in Beasley Coliseum.

Washington State (17-12 overall, 6-10 Pac-12) shot 46.9% from the floor and turned nine turnovers into 16 points.

Astera Tuhina led the Cougars with a career-high 24 points to go with five assists and three rebounds. Eleonora Villa matched a career-high 20 points with four rebounds and three assists. Teammate Beyounce Bea had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Bella Murekatete added nine rebounds.

WSU led 25-20 at halftime.

Oregon pulled within 25-24 to open the third quarter, but 3-pointers from Tara Wallack and Tuhina pushed WSU on a 9-0 run.

The Cougars began to build separation from that point on.

Another 3-pointer from Tuhina and a 3 from Villa gave the Cougars a 51-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

A pair of layups from Wallack in the final minute kept the last-place Ducks (11-18, 2-14) at bay.

The Cougars kept the door open for a berth to the NCAA Tournament, but they’ll have to pull upsets over ranked teams this week.

WSU visits Utah on Thursday before concluding regular-season play Saturday at Colorado.