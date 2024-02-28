A Grip on Sports: Sometimes change doesn’t do anything and sometimes, as in Gonzaga’s recent case, it can work nearly perfectly

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s not often we receive a Christmas gift that just keeps on giving as the next year rolls on. But we did this Christmas. An electronic gadget that keeps our coffee hot as we write each morning. It works spectacularly. What a time to be alive.

• We had a similar device years ago. It worked. Sort of. Seemed to give the coffee a burnt taste. We benched it after a short stint in our lineup. This one is all shiny and new. And fits how we enjoy our cup of joe – how’s that for a call-back to an ancient time? – better.

It’s so good we’ve given it a nickname. Little Ben. It’s productive. It’s hard-working. And it isn’t leaving our starting lineup anytime soon. Just like its namesake, Ben Gregg, one of the major catalysts of Gonzaga’s recent resurgence.

We knew Gregg has played a role in the Zags’ 11-1 run over the past dozen games, or ever since he joined the starting lineup Jan. 11. We just didn’t know how deeply until we read Jim Meehan’s story in this morning’s S-R.

Part of the move’s success – Gregg replaced freshman Dusty Stromer – has to do with Gregg’s ability to shoot. Part of it has to do with his energy. Part is the competition, which just isn’t as daunting as the nonconference slate. And part of it has to do with Anton Watson’s ability to guard in space.

With the 6-foot-10, 236-pound Gregg in the lineup along Watson and Graham Ike, the Zags are huge up front. That gives them an advantage on the offensive end, something they have exploited, averaging more points and shooting better since the move. But West Coast Conference teams – the Bulldogs’ usual opponent in the stretch – like to use a quicker wing at the 3 spot, one in which Stromer was often assigned in the Zags’ man-to-man defense.

The fact the 6-8, 228-pound Watson can not only guard those slashers but is more-than-comfortable switching onto a big, has allowed Mark Few to stick with the larger group. And helped the Zags to heat up just when they needed to.

• It’s a big week for Gonzaga.

The men face two key WCC games on the road, against USF at the Chase Center on Thursday and at Saint Mary’s on Saturday. They offer the opportunity to cement an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. At least. Win both the seeds of “oh no, here comes the Zags” are planted in every opponent’s mind as the WCC tourney begins.

The women also have a big game tonight but in a different way. It’s time to say goodbye to a corps group of super seniors who are playing their final game in McCarthey. For now.

The Truong twins, Kaylynne and Kayleigh, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth will all be feted tonight (8 p.m., ESPNU), along with senior forward Destiny Burton. It’s time to say goodbye to a group that’s helped Gonzaga win 134 games – and counting – the last five seasons.

But maybe not “so long.” The women’s NCAA Tournament holds its first- and second-round games at home sites. The Zags, 28-2 overall, with an NCAA NET ranking of 12, could very well be seeded high enough to earn a host spot.

It would take winning tonight. And winning twice in Las Vegas. And then hoping the selection committee values them enough March 17.

• Washington’s State high school basketball tournaments begin today in Spokane, Yakima and Tacoma. Today’s games allow teams the chance to survive a one-game showdown for a quarterfinal spot. Assure a final-eight finish. One win away from a trophy. And remain alive for a State title.

Since the WIAA went to this format a few years ago, the sudden-ending aspect of Wednesday’s games has led to some outstanding – and heartbreaking – finishes to the games.

The 1B and 2B girls and boys will be in Spokane. The 2A and 1A games are in Yakima and the 4A and 3A ones in Tacoma.

It’s a weekend of opportunity. Of joy. Sadness too.

WSU: There may not have been a bigger possession in Washington State’s basketball history. We can recall a few just as important – a missed 3-pointer in a 2007 NCAA tourney game comes to mind – but none that have the impact of the one Jaylen Wells made in the 77-74 upset of then-fourth-ranked Arizona last week. Greg Woods took some time this week to delve into that single play and how much it means to the Cougars. … Jon Wilner spoke with WSU leader Kirk Schulz this week, not just about the Cougs but also about the Pac-2’s future. Wilner’s story was in the Mercury News today. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, the women are sort of crushing their high-seed hopes in some regard. Too many good teams. But the NCAA should recognize that. … Colorado is the highest-ranked school that has lost the most recently. … On the men’s side, Oregon State and Oregon meet again tonight in Eugene. Is this the last time? … Arizona and Arizona State also play tonight – and will continue the rivalry in the Big 12. … Colorado gets a chance to avenge a loss at California. … LeBron James was talking about playing with Bronny next year earlier this season. Now, as his son struggles, he wants everyone to leave Bronny alone. … Mick Cronin has a dog waiting for him at home no matter what happens during games. It helps. … In football news, John Canzano has some thoughts. … Washington added a late recruit. … Finally, court and field storming. Will it ever be stopped?

EWU: We linked Greg Lee’s notebook above because it contains information on tonight’s GU game. But his lede is about the Eagles and their record-setting season that continues this week in Montana. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the Montana women have a big week ahead. … So do both Northern Colorado teams. … Weber State has a new Mr. Wildcat.

Gonzaga: We linked Jim’s story above about Gregg and the Bulldogs’ success since he became a starter. We do it here because we know some of you skip down to the links. Shame on you.

Preps: Want to know all about the State basketball tournaments? Here you go. Dave Nichols will be in Tacoma and has capsules on the boys and girls matchups for Greater Spokane League teams at the 4A, 3A and 2A level. … Dan Thompson covers the 2B girls and boys as well as the boys and girls at the 1B level. … One more story to pass along. East Valley’s Logan Hofstee has decided what to do with her Gatorade grant. That news is covered in the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

Mariners: Just what will the roster look like on opening day? … The bats are heating up in Arizona.

Seahawks: Kind of an interesting day in Indianapolis on Tuesday. John Schneider was there and spoke about Geno Smith’s role with the team as well as Jamal Adams’ future. He certainly wasn’t definitive about either.

Kraken: The goaltending will have to be locked in if Seattle wants to make the postseason.

Sounders: Seattle won’t be at full strength for its home opener against Austin.

Reign: There are new uniforms for this season.

• If there is anything Kim and I disagree about more than Wienerschnitzel (or Der Wienerschnitzel, as it was called when we were young), I’m not sure what it is. The California fast-food restaurant got me through a lot of times with no money as a college student, what with its cheap hot dogs and tasty chili. When I could afford a Polish sandwich, oh boy. What a treat. But Kim hated it. Always did. Still does. Hates even the smell. When we are in California visiting family or friends, it’s the one childhood spot I don’t get to drive through. Now it doesn’t matter. A location opened on the North Side recently. At some point Donut and I will make a trip north. And I’ll gorge on a hot dog or two. Then change all my clothes somewhere so Kim can’t smell it on me. And never knows. Unless the dog rats me out. Until later …