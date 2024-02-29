Three dead, one seriously injured in Grant County crash involving garbage truck, pickup

Three people are dead and two are injured after investigators believe a pickup truck driver blew through a stop sign and ran into the side of a garbage truck Thursday morning in Grant County.

All three fatalities were occupants in a Ford F-150 truck, and one person, the Ford driver, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The driver of the garbage truck, George Prebicin Jr., 50, of Warden, Washington, had minor injuries.

Traffic investigators believe the Ford was proceeding shortly after 6 a.m. west on Road 25-Southwest and collided with the garbage truck heading south on Road R-Southwest near Mattawa, said Kyle Foreman, sheriff’s office public information officer.

The Ford driver’s identity has not been verified, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of those who died will be shared once next of kin have been notified. Coroner investigators will work with officials in Mexico to notify their families.