50 years ago in Expo history: Snow weather and below-zero temps doesn’t slow Expo progress

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Snow and below-zero temperatures were forcing adjustments in the tight construction schedule for Expo ’74’s pavilions and infrastructure. Some outdoor work would have to wait until temperatures warmed.

The good news was that most of the exterior concrete work was finished, and most of the work had moved inside.

Even better news?

“Ninety-nine percent of our buildings are up,” said construction coordinator Jerry Eby. “We’ve got some landscaping, paving and so forth to do, but weather isn’t holding us up, because we hadn’t planned to do these until spring anyway.”

About 600 construction workers were on the job. Eby said they were ahead of the construction timetable.

From 100 years ago: A “booze boat” was operating on the Spokane River, right under the noses of the Spokane police headquarters.

This booze boat was not exactly a party boat cruiser. It was rowboat, apparently used to transport cases of liquor under the cover of night. Cases of liquor were towed underwater downriver. The liquor was then unloaded near the Stevens Street bridge and delivered to downtown customers. A witness claimed to have seen a man emerge on the banks with bottles of liquor under his arms.