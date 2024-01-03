Business beat

Tourism

Stasha Irby has joined Visit Spokane as regional director of sales, focusing on the Southeast region of the country.

Irby holds degrees in business administration and marketing from Southern Arkansas University and Webster University.

She has more than 13 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Law

Deanna Willman has been promoted to senior counsel at Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PLLC.

Willman joined the firm in 2018 to focus on civil litigation and appellate work, particularly in trust and estate administration.

She currently serves on the Spokane County Bar Association Board of Trustees and was the 2023 recipient of the Washington State Bar Association Apex Award for “Outstanding Young Lawyer.”

Brian McGinn has joined Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PLLC as an attorney, specializing in business law, environmental law, real estate and land use law.

McGinn brings 12 years of experience as the Hearing Examiner for the City of Spokane and a previous role with Winston and Cashatt Law Firm.