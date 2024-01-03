Family Calendar

Paws to Read – Bring your young reader to the children’s library to read to a real, live therapy dog. This is for children who are working on building their reading confidence or who love sharing books with a furry friend. Monday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Tiny Terrariums – Create an ecosystem in a bottle with recycled materials. Participants are welcome to bring their own containers with lids or use jars provided. Ages 8-14. Monday, 5-6 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Play with Color – Beat the January blues with colorful hands-on activities, crafts, and a large variety of play-and-learn toys. For families with children ages 2-5. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon and Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. (509) 893-8330.

Building with Books: LEGO Challenge – Read a story together and put building skills to the test with this LEGO Challenge. Grades K-5. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Stronger in Body and Mind – Low-impact fitness & strength training class for all ages. Feel stronger, fitter, refreshed and more focused, lead by Jeannette. For any questions email Jeannette at StrongerBodyMind@gmail.com. Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Lego Robotics Club – Explore the world of LEGO robotics! Young engineers will work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. All skill levels welcome. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

DJ Night on the Ice – Hit the ice and groove to the beats with DJ A1 every Friday from December through January at the for an evening filled with music, vibrant lights, exciting contests, and much more. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6602.

Drop in and Zine – Taking their name from the word “magazine,” zines are DIY, paper-based creations. Learn how to make your very own 8-page mini-zine using a single piece of paper and Spark’s art supplies. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Bigs and Littles Art Play Date – Students will experiment with watercolor, tempera, various colors and types of paper and leave the workshop with a couple of projects. Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $46. (509) 325-1500.

Spokane Elks Hoop Shoot Contest – The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for youth ages 8-13. Register at The Warehouse by 11:30 a.m. Events starts at 12:00 p.m. Jan. 15, Noon. The Warehouse, 800 N. Hamilton St. Free. (509) 484-2670.