Spokane police: 44-year-old man assaulted, kidnapped ex-girlfriend before shooting another man

A 44-year-old man is accused of assaulting and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on New Year’s Eve before shooting her friend Tuesday at her northwest Spokane home.

Torin Harrington was arrested on suspicion of four counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Francis Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release. Initial information indicated shots had been fired, a man was potentially injured and the suspect had retreated into a residence that contained at least one woman and several children.

Officers entered the residence to protect the victims from the reportedly armed assailant and located Harrington, as well as several children and adults who had sought shelter to protect themselves from Harrington, police said.

Police also found a man nearby with a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel took over and took the man to a local hospital.

Officers learned the situation had started New Year’s Eve as a domestic violence incident.

According to court documents, a woman who dated Harrington told police she got into a verbal argument with the defendant at a New Year’s Eve celebration with friends in Spokane.

Harrington left and then returned to the celebration, almost striking the woman and others with a car. Harrington then ordered the woman to get in the car and struck her in the face with a firearm, the woman told police.

One of the people outside with the woman tried to intervene, and Harrington pointed the gun at the intervening woman’s head.

Harrington drove his ex throughout the city, and she attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times, but Harrington restrained her by pulling her hair, the woman said in documents. Harrington also pointed the gun at her during the drive.

While driving, Harrington made comments to her such as, “You are going to die,” and “You caused this,” the woman told police. She said she thought Harrington was going to kill her.

Harrington drove her back to her residence, where she said a “tussle” ensued inside the bedroom. Harrington then left.

Late Tuesday morning, Harrington returned to the Francis Avenue address, burst into the residence and threw her to the kitchen floor, the woman told police. She said Harrington then went outside with her friend and she heard two gunshots.

She told police Harrington went back inside the home and made statements akin to, “It’s your fault,” and “He’s dead.” She said he ordered her into the master bedroom and pointed a gun at her head.

The woman’s children and her friend who had tried to intervene at the party reportedly hid and armed themselves with a kitchen knife.

The gunshot victim told police Harrington kicked him in the face, brandished a gun and chased him outside before shooting him in the wrist.

Detectives found two spent 9 mm casings in the driveway, according to documents.

Harrington made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane Count Superior Court. He is set for an arraignment Jan. 17.

Harrington remained in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday night in lieu of a $100,000 bond.