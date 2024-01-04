Dear Annie: Valentines to our troops

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Editor’s note: Annie is away. This was originally published in 2020.

Dear Annie: You indicated that it was too late to send cards to our sailors and troops for Christmas. How’s about a little advance planning! Valentine’s Day is only about four weeks away. How can readers send cards to troops in celebration of that holiday? – Steve, USAF (retired)

Dear Steve: This is a great idea. You can send valentines to deployed troops via Hugs for Soldiers. Please adhere to the following guidelines:

• Do not send cards larger than 81/2x11 inches.

• Do not use glitter or materials that easily break off.

• Keep your messages positive.

• Do not put individual valentines in sealed envelopes. Bundle cards and send in a single large envelope or box.

Mail them to Hugs for Soldiers, P.O. Box 2887, Duluth, GA, 30096. For more tips, including instructions for shipping your cards via FedEx or UPS, visit https://www.hugsforsoldiers.org/valentine-cards.

Dear Annie: My former boyfriend has a wife in the Philippines. He used to sometimes say, “Oh, stay with me, and we can keep sleeping together even when she moves to this country.” Why would someone say something like that? I have a difficult time figuring out what he really meant. – Perplexed Ex

Dear Perplexed: I have a harder time understanding why you stuck around long enough for him to say that more than once. Clearly, he has no respect for you or for his wife. But the most important word in your letter is “former.” Thank goodness that he’s no longer your boyfriend. Pity to that woman if she’s still his wife.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.