Gonzaga debuting throwback uniforms on Saturday against USD to honor 1998-99 Elite Eight team

Gonzaga’s going old school with its uniform selection for Saturday’s game against San Diego.

With a handful of members of Gonzaga’s original Elite Eight team back in Spokane for a weekend reunion, the Bulldogs are debuting throwback unis to honor the 1998-99 squad when they face the Toreros in a West Coast Conference game at the McCarthey Athletic Center .

The new threads, revealed on Gonzaga’s social media platforms Friday afternoon, feature royal blue jerseys, shorts and socks, matching the uniforms worn by the 1998-99 team that made a Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion UConn.

𝙊𝙡𝙙 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 🤝 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 pic.twitter.com/OxdeqGIBOH — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 5, 2024

Veteran Gonzaga forwards Anton Watson and Ben Gregg modeled the uniforms in a video montage posted to the school’s X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

The royal blue jerseys feature navy “Gonzaga” lettering, outlined with white trim, across the chest and matching navy and white numbers. The jersey collar and arm holes blend in the school’s other primary colors, with red and white piping.

Complementing the jerseys, the royal blue shorts feature the classic Gonzaga logo inside a large white patch on the right leg, along with red and white bands across the bottom of the shorts.

The video montage featured various artifacts, Spokesman-Review copies from the 1998-99 season, photos and trophies, along with a television replaying highlight clips and interviews from the team’s Elite Eight run. Toward the end of the clip, Watson and Gregg are pictured wearing the throwback jerseys and taking turns holding the 1999 West Coast Conference Tournament trophy.

The throwbacks will mark the sixth uniform combination worn by Gonzaga this season. The Bulldogs have worn both versions of their white home jerseys, road navy jerseys, black and gray alternates and the turquoise N7 uniforms in the season opener against Yale to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.