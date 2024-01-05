Spokane is on watch for possible sub-zero temperatures heading into next weekend

While not a “slam dunk” yet, National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Fox said, Spokane is on watch for below-zero temperatures heading into next weekend.

There is a 50% chance the area will see below-zero temperatures by next Saturday, Fox said – so, not guaranteed, but it will definitely be colder either way.

Temperatures will be steadily dropping from the low 30s to mid-20s. The highest temperature expected Thursday is 14 degrees, according to NWS. The low is expected to be around 4 degrees, but there is still a 40% chance lows will be minus-5 by next weekend.

In a news release from the weather service, meteorologists said there is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to how cold next weekend will be, but “some models are showing widespread sub-zero temperatures for several days or longer.”

Meanwhile, snow is predicted Friday night through Saturday and early Sunday. Spokane has a 58% chance of more than 2 inches of snow, while Coeur d’Alene has a 76% chance. Areas like Stevens and Lookout Pass have the highest chance of heavy snow.

The reason for the change in such a mild winter is an arctic intrusion, Fox said.

Spokane has been in a mostly high-pressure area with lots of fog and minimal snow, but steady winds in the northeastern part of Canada are bringing those frigid temperatures into the northern U.S.

The cold weather growing colder may also pose a need for Spokane’s unhoused population to seek warmth to avoid hypothermia and frostbite.

CHAS Health plans to send teams out next weekend to hand out warming supplies to those without shelter. This includes hats, gloves, socks, hand warmers, foot warmers and other items, according to CHAS Health Equity Director Shelby Lambdin.

“If they have pre-existing conditions, the cold weather amplifies that. We do see folks in the community who may have worsened outcomes because of the colder temperatures,” Lambdin said.

Some also may not have adequate access to heating even if they do live in a home, she said, which is why it’s important to CHAS to work with the city to send them to warming shelters.

“During cold snaps, we direct folks to those warming shelters and then any overnight beds that are available,” Lambdin said. Some of those places are the Trent Resource and Assistance Center at 4320 E. Trent Ave., Volunteers of America Hope House at 318 W. Second Ave., a shelter for men and women ages 18-24 at Transitions, and Family Promise Open Doors at 2001 E. Mission Ave. for households with minor children.

Paul Good, director of electric operations for Avista, said even though the temperatures are dropping, there are no anticipated outage concerns.

City crews are monitoring the weather patterns and will be available during extended hours over the winter, Spokane Public Works spokesperson Kirstin Davis said.

“When temperatures get that cold, we do reminder communications regarding ways to prevent pipes from freezing. Streets crews are always monitoring street conditions for ice and pretreat with liquid deicer and then treat with solid materials like sand and deicer,” Davis said.

There is a point where deicing materials don’t respond in extremely low temperatures because it can all depend on the amount of moisture and conditions of the roads, she said.

When it snows, plows prioritize arterials and hills first, then medical and schooling routes and residential streets.

The city is still waiting for a clearer answer on how cold it will get to respond effectively, but newly elected Mayor Lisa Brown said in a statement that she has gathered an internal team to evaluate shelter availability. The team has found some “flaws in the current system,” which will be reformed, Brown said, and the team will explore the possibility of temporarily reopening the Cannon Street Shelter.

“In the meantime, we are moving forward with a plan to respond to the upcoming weather emergency,” Brown said.

“We are discussing surge capacity with existing providers and are in discussions with people in the nonprofit and faith communities about their ability to contribute additional beds and services. … Fixing this system and exploring regional coordination are priorities of mine and will come in time, but for now, we must focus on protecting lives.”