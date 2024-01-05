SPS receives $200,000 to expand mental health services in their schools

Spokane Public Schools is expanding mental health services with a $200,000 investment from LaunchNW, an initiative of the Innovia Foundation that supports local students.

As a licensed behavioral health agency as well as a school district, SPS has a team of more than 50 school-based mental health clinicians in Spokane County. These clinicians are funded through Medicaid, and students eligible for the federal assistance program can receive free mental health counseling during school hours.

“We bring mental health services directly to students. This reduces stigma and removes barriers for children and their families, as therapists in the community have long waitlists and can be inaccessible,” SPS Director of Behavioral Health Services David Crump said in a statement.

The $200,000 grant will partially fund 10 more clinicians who will treat students who are not Medicaid-eligible. Before now, SPS therapists had been unable to provide services to non-Medicaid-eligible students.

“We see this project as a first step in LaunchNW’s work to support youth mental health, as we know there is great need for services across our region,” LaunchNW Director Ben Small said in a statement. “The SPS program is an innovative and inspiring way to ensure every child can travel their best journey.”

The clinicians will be placed based on need, including at schools outside SPS’ boundaries.

The funds also are expected to free up Medicaid dollars to add two more clinicians through that program.

Data from the initiative will be used in a bid to attract future funding, the release said.