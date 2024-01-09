Social Calendar

Feed Spokane: Winter Warm-Up – Wear cozy winter wear, enjoy comfort food, drink, hear music and fight hunger at the same time. Jan. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. $40. (509) 327-1584.

Annual Fundraiser Banquet – Celebrate 2023 and look ahead to 2024 and beyond! Enjoy a delicious meal, live music and a silent auction to benefit the youth of Idaho. Hosted by Juvenile Justice Outreach. Jan. 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $100. (208) 209-5031.

Wine and Wishes: A Taste of Spokane – Enjoy tasting the best the region has to offer in food, beer, wine, cider and spirits while supporting Wishing Star’s mission to provide hope for children and families facing life threatening illness. Jan. 27, 6-10 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $125. (509) 535-6000.