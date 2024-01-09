Gonzaga’s Steele Venters stays involved, despite season-ending injury: ‘It makes it easier to be around basketball’

Gonzaga guard Steele Venters, center, who is out for the season with a knee injury, laughs with assistant coach Zack Norvell Jr. as they watch warm-ups Nov. 20 in Honolulu. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

It was a routine play Steele Venters has made hundreds of times before: closing out on a rebound in practice one day before the Nov. 10 season opener against Yale.

But as he moved toward Dusty Stromer, Venters slipped slightly while trying to change direction. He felt a concerning “click” in his knee and went down in pain. There was no contact on the play, but he immediately knew something was wrong.

The official diagnosis – torn ACL – came a few days later. Projected to start and be a key piece in Gonzaga’s rebuilt lineup, Venters’ season was over before it started. Scouting reports, practices and games were replaced by crutches, surgery and months of rehabilitation.

Venters is out for the season, but he hasn’t checked out on the season. Other than a few days following surgery when a graft from his quad was used to repair the ACL, Venters hasn’t missed a practice and he’s a mainstay on the bench at games.

“For one, it makes it easier to be around basketball, watching,” the Eastern Washington University transfer said. “I’m still learning the offense, learning from the coaches. Also for me, it’s important being around the guys and creating relationships and connections. When I’m going to PT (physical therapy) I’m not around the guys, so I try to be around them as much as I can.”

Venters has avoided throwing a pity party, but what-ifs are harder to fend off when the 6-foot-7 wing watches his teammates during games. Asked how often those thoughts enter his mind, he said, “The whole 40 minutes.

“Now I’m at peace with it for the most part, now I’m just trying to cheer on the guys. … It’s tough to sit out and watch these guys hoop, especially knowing I could be out there helping them.”

Venters is about three weeks into physical therapy sessions working to improve his flexion and extension. His knee brace comes off soon and he hopes to begin light jogging in a few months. He hopes to be back on the court this summer.

“I’m doing a lot of rehab, upper-body lifts, just trying to get bigger and gain some weight,” he said. “I try to do stuff throughout practice to help the younger guys.”

The bulk of playing time that was expected to go to Venters now goes to the freshman Stromer, who averages 28.9 minutes, 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while hitting 18 3-pointers, second on the team.

“If I see something, I’ll let him know,” Venters said. “But at the same time, Dusty is a great player and a good shooter and he has all good coaches helping him.”

Venters knows all about good shooting. He made 50.7% of shots inside the arc, 40.3% of 3-pointers and 84.6% at the foul line in 84 career games at EWU. He was the Big Sky Conference MVP last season before transferring to Gonzaga, where his anticipated role was well defined.

“We have such good pieces here, I was just really looking forward to playing with all the guys,” he said. “I think we have something special and the program speaks for itself. I was expecting to make a big impact, stretch the floor for the guys and just be that space-maker for the team.”

The Zags have struggled behind the 3-point line, but they connected on 42.9% in West Coast Conference wins over Pepperdine and San Diego last week. That lifted the team’s 3-point accuracy from 31.5% to 33.1%.

Venters keeps an eye on EWU and the Big Sky in general. The Eagles, after a difficult nonconference schedule, have won four straight to reach 8-7.

Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, now Tennessee’s leading scorer, both can be found listed on NBA mock drafts, usually in the second round. Former Montana State standout RaeQuan Battle is averaging 21.5 points for West Virginia after becoming eligible just before Christmas.

“Dalton is probably going to be a first-round pick,” Venters said. “I think there’s a lot of great talent in the Big Sky. Some of those guys have been overlooked. The league has a lot to offer.”

Venters missed just one game during three seasons at EWU. He could have played in that contest, but coaches and medical staff advised him to rest a groin strain .

The Ellensburg native’s toughest phone call after his injury was to his parents, Erin and Wade. His dad played at Columbia Basin College and Lewis-Clark State before finishing up at Central Washington. The 1993-94 CWU media guide listed Wade as a 6-6, 220-pound center and he was a team captain the following season.

“My dad tore his ACL before he went to Central,” Venters said. “He was really hurting for me, he knows how it went for him. Obviously, my parents are really good about supporting me.”

Venters’ final words on trying to make the best of a tough situation: “That’s all you can do.”