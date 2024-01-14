Snow expected in Spokane beginning Tuesday

Heavy snow is expected for the Spokane area this week during an unseasonably dry winter, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service administered a winter storm watch from Tuesday afternoon into Thursday morning, with a likelihood for snow and light winds.

Over Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service is forecasting a 99% chance Spokane will see a dusting of at least 1 inch of snow and predicts a more than 70% chance of 4 inches of accumulation and a less than 50% chance of 6 inches.

Spokane is 10 inches below its average snowfall this season, but National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Butler said this event could catch the area up to normal levels.

The snow will start light Tuesday evening, Butler said, with heavier snowfall late Wednesday morning into evening.

The Wednesday evening commute could see the brunt of the snowfall, he said.

Drivers should prepare for hazardous roadway conditions by packing emergency supplies for their car, including a first aid kit, spare tire, blankets, cell phone charger, water and snacks, and should ensure their vehicle has sufficient gas.

Butler advises drivers to exercise caution by driving slower in the snow, pulling over in reduced visibility and clearing vehicles of accumulated snow and ice.

“Flying snow from cars can cause accidents,” he said.

The dryer-than-average winter is due to the El Niño weather pattern, which typically spurs drier and warmer weather in the northern United States. This year’s El Niño is particularly strong, Butler said, exacerbating the mild winter.