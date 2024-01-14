The Dirt: Housing development planned for Spokane Valley

A new development will bring 320 units of housing and 65 single-family homes to vacant land in eastern Spokane Valley.

The Saltese Apartments will consist of 10 residential buildings, each containing 32 units ranging from studios to three bedrooms.

Additionally, a 3,600-square-foot clubhouse and pool is planned, according to Wess Maki, director of operations for Cedar and Sage Homes, a Boise-based real estate developer that specializes in custom homes.

The projects will sit on parcels previously owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

The organization operates a retirement community, Spokane Valley Health and Rehab of Cascadia, adjacent to the property.

When the roughly 77-acre development is complete, it will be the most substantial in the company’s history.

It is estimated to cost $50 million, Maki said.

“We did a similar project, Bloomstone Homes in Kalispell,” he said. “But this will be the biggest project that we have broken ground on.”

The entirety of the mixed-used project will be completed in three phases, Maki said.

The first phase of construction will include five residential buildings and the clubhouse.

In addition to the swimming pool, the building will host a hot tub, dog-washing station, large fireplace and mail room – though he said specifics are still being decided.

The first phase is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024, Maki said.

Phase 2 will include the remaining five buildings.

“There will be three different building types but they will all be four stories, garden walk up,” he said.

These types of developments are usually surrounded by expansive lawns, trees, shrubbery and other plants.

“We’ll be keeping the nature trails that are in the area which is what we’re going for,” he said. “It’s definitely going to feel more private than some of the other apartment projects in the area.”

Phase 2 is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, he said. All apartment units will be market-rate priced, he said.

Phase 3 will include platting the single-family, residential home properties.

According to Maki, these properties will go to market as-is and though the company specializes in custom homes, buyers will be free to choose their contractors.

Work to plat the single-family residential lots will occur during Phase 2. Maki expects the properties to be ready for purchase shortly after the completion of Phase 2.

Alcobra Metals adds new building

A building containing about 23,000-square-feet is planned for the Hillyard Neighborhood, according to a permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

Some 18,000-square-feet of the structure will act as a pre-fabrication warehouse for Alcobra Metals Inc.

Pre-fabrication is the term for the manufacturing of parts at a factory so that construction consists mainly of assembling.

The building will include a two-story office and display space totaling more than 5,000 square feet, according to permit application documents.

Alcobra, which operates a separate facility as its primary sales office next door, recently embarked on a similar project.

In 2015, the company spent about $2.1 million to construct a 21,255-square-foot processing facility located at 3811 E. Rowan Ave., according to permits for the project.

Alcobra was founded in 1990 by Kelly Beechinor and the recent expansion of the company is testament to the growing population of Spokane, said Lucas Beechinor, the founder’s son and company’s outside salesperson.

“We started really feeling it 2016 and 2017,” he said. “The manufacturing environment is evolving, so we have to evolve along with it.”

New companies have entered the Inland Northwest market because of the friendly business climate it offers, Beechinor said.

Alcobra mainly supplies metals to smaller machine shops in the area. He said clients often manufacture components and parts for larger companies.

“They’re often around one to 12 employees and they get a lot of work from larger subcontractors who work for Boeing, Altec or WEMCO,” he said. “It’s a big, weird ecosystem because having a major company like Boeing can send ripple effects throughout the Northwest.”

The newest facility, proposed at 3715 E. Longfellow Ave., is estimated to cost $2.87 million, according to the permits.

At one point, there were three structures on the plot, according to county records.

One building, a residential home, has been demolished and another is undergoing demolition.

The building has been owned by the company for about two years, during which it was rented to the Iron Horsemen Motorcycle club, according to Beechinor.

The third structure, adjacent to their current offices, will remain standing and be used as a machine shop, he said.

The property was previously home to Belair Composites, a parts manufacturer that specializes in polymer materials for the aerospace, transportation and military industries.

Colbert-based Kilgore Construction, Inc. will construct the building and Spokane Valley-based Architectural Ventures will design it, according to the permits.