Eastern Washington women set program record with eighth win in a row

From staff reports

Eastern Washington put together one of its best defensive efforts of the season in a 56-38 victory over Weber State on Thursday at Reese Court.

The Eagles won for a program-record eighth consecutive time and improved to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big Sky. Weber State’s 38 points were the fewest Eastern has allowed to a Division I opponent this season. The Wildcats (5-13, 2-3), who had won their past two games, shot 29.5% overall and committed 24 turnovers, their second most this season.

Jamie Loera scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Eagles. The senior guard added five assists to her conference-leading total and seven rebounds.

Junior Jaydia Martin had 15 points for EWU, two shy of her season high, and senior Jacinta Buckley had a game-high nine rebounds.

EWU hosts Idaho State at 2 p.m. Saturday.