There’s more to the Plain White T’s than ‘Hey There Delilah’

If you’re the object of Tom Higgenson’s affection, the Plain White T’s singer-songwriter might be inspired to write a song about the relationship. Higgenson crafted the tune “Hey There Delilah” after meeting track star Delilah DiCrescenzo 20 years ago. The simple and spare love song hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007 and was nominated for the Grammy for Song of the Year in 2008.

“I never expected ‘Delilah’ to take off like that,” Higgenson said, while calling from his Chicago home. “It’s a well-written song with a relatable message with lyrics that hook you in. It has a guitar part that’s unique enough to catch your ear but it’s easy enough for someone who wants to learn it and figure out how to play it.

“It’s not a classical masterpiece, but it’s a solid song.”

Higgenson, 44, is at it again with “Girl from Pasadena,” which is the catchiest song from the Plain White T’s eponymous album, which was released in November.

“I was dating a girl that lived in Pasadena in 2022,” Higgenson said. “I remember crashing at her place and when I woke up the next day, I didn’t want to leave.”

The Southern California girlfriend is history but Higgenson has a song documenting the relationship.

“When you get involved with an artist there’s a chance that you end up in their art,” Higgenson said.

Taylor Swift has also been moved to create songs about her relationships.

“What separates me from Taylor is that she writes about celebrities, like Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Jonas,” Higgenson said, chuckling.

Another difference between Swift and most other singer-songwriters is that the mega pop star seems to effortlessly craft hit after hit. However, it’s not easy to chart.

“It’s a mystery to me what becomes a hit and what doesn’t,” Higgenson said. “I believe that the songs on this album are on the ‘Delilah’ level, but you never know what is going to resonate with the masses.”

The cover art for the latest album is as straightforward as a Plain White T’s song. It’s just a shot of a white T-shirt on a hook on a hanger. It’s a clever choice, since the veteran band’s songs are typically unadorned with effects or extra instrumentation.

“I think the cover shot of the shirt represents who we are,” Higgenson said. “There’s nothing fancy about us.

“We had no idea what the cover would be. I was going to wear a white T-shirt, but we saw the T-shirt hanging on a rack at the photo studio and it just looked so cool and funny. It was so simple and obvious that it was the perfect image for us.”

Higgenson, who is a sucker for a big hook, grew up such a Beatles fan that his 14-year-old son is named Lennon.

“It’s funny because I’m more of a Paul McCartney guy, but Lennon just sounds better than McCartney as a name,” Higgenson said.

Higgenson is surprised that his pop-rock band has been together for more than a quarter-century.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 27 years since we formed,” Higgenson said. “I was just thinking the other day that it’s 2024 and we’re intact. It’s something that I’m so proud of.”

The Plain White T’s, which also includes guitarist Tim Lopez, bassist Mike Retondo and drummer De’Mar Randell Hamilton, hasn’t had a lineup change in over 20 years.

“We’re all very close with one another,” Higgenson said. “We’ve been through it all.”

When the Plain White T’s return Tuesday to the Knitting Factory, the group has nine albums of songs to choose from when the group hits the stage.

“We have so much to draw from,” Higgensen said. “It’s a cool thing to have that much material at your disposal.”

But every night the fans must experience “Hey There Delilah.” The group delivers a different version of the smash almost every tour. Sometimes Higgenson plays the big hit solo. Sometimes he’s flanked by his band. There’s been other tours when his mates join him at the end of the song.

“We don’t know what we’ll do yet with ‘Delilah,’” Higgenson said. “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

But those who catch the show at the Knitting Factory will be the first to know since the Plain White T’s will kick off the tour in Spokane.

“It’s by design that we’re starting the tour in Spokane,” Higgenson said. “Whenever we play Spokane, it’s always a great time. That’s why we wanted to start it there.”