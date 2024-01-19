More snow causes more snarls for Spokane’s morning commute

From staff reports

Spokane’s week of winter is not over just yet.

Friday morning saw a light round of snow, according to the National Weather Service, and fog reaching from the the Spokane International Airport to downtown. Up north, areas like Deer Park reported light snow falling around 4 a.m. In Spokane County, the Liberty, Freeman and Reardan-Edwall school districts delayed the start of school by two hours. More school delay and closure information is available here.

Multiple slide-offs on Interstate 90 Friday morning were reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation. As of 8 a.m., the shoulder of westbound Interstate 90 is blocked near the Appleway interchange in Spokane Valley. The department’s crews are warning people to slow down and be patient so crews can continue to work the roads.

A winter weather advisory warns the Spokane and North Idaho areas of mixed precipitation, like sleet, rain and freezing rain on Friday night through 9 p.m. where temperatures will be in their low 20s. The freezing rain is “taking longer to advance” over the area than previously predicted, the weather service said. The mountains will experience the heaviest snow throughout the day and Eastern Washington and North Idaho residents likely will experience slippery travel through the weekend.

The city of Spokane issued an all-city plow on Wednesday, but most downtown streets still are not plowed.

