50 years ago in Expo history: Flooding Spokane River was approaching Ford Pavilion

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane River’s floodwaters were now approaching Expo ’74’s Ford Pavilion site and pools were forming at the carnival site.

Expo officials had a contingency plan to erect earthen dikes if the waters rose much higher.

“We can erect those dikes on an hour’s notice, if we have to,” said the site director.

But he added, “so far, so good.”

Authorities predicted that the crest would come in the afternoon, and then the waters should subside.

In other Expo news, leaders of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians reached a tentative compromise with Expo officials over Indian participation. The agreement guaranteed ongoing Indian programs at Expo, but the issue of whether the tribes would have full control of their programs was apparently still being negotiated.

The discussions had been contentious at times.

“They (Expo officials) are speaking with forked tongues and they have almost pushed the Indians around too far,” said an Indian leader a few days earlier.

From 100 years ago: Juanita Hansen, former film star, was appearing at the Pantages Theater to tell the harrowing story of her “fight with the dope evil.”

She said she was at a Hollywood party one night when someone offered her “a bindle.” It turned out to be heroin. Before long she had a habit of “20 to 30 grains of opium per day and 50 to 60 of cocaine.”

She was finally able to kick the habit after a struggle, and now she was devoting a year of her life to spreading the word about dope.

“When I talk, the whole theater listens,” she said.