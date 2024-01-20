Dear Annie: Lost and found etiquette

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: What is the etiquette for items left behind after a party? Is it my responsibility as a host to find the owners of the items and deliver them? What is the time frame?

We host several family events during the year at our home, and there are always a few items left behind. Sometimes I send out a photo to all guests of the lost and found pile or will follow up individually with the owner. Sometimes I have no idea who it belongs to, and it stays in our garage in a lost and found pile, seemingly never to be claimed.

When I reach out to let people know what was left behind, some will apologize (not needed); some will respond in a way that makes me feel that I should have told them sooner than a few days later; and some still don’t initiate arrangements to come pick up the items. Is it on me as the host to deliver items left behind? Should I just assume the guest will contact me if it is important enough to them? – Lost and Found

Dear Found: Sending one text or email is a nice courtesy, but it certainly is not on you to deliver items that your guests have left behind. If nobody claims the missing item, you can send a message saying, “I will be donating everything that has been left behind at the end of the month, so please claim what’s yours!” That way, your guests have a chance to retrieve their belongings and you aren’t forced to serve as anyone’s storage unit.

Dear Annie: I have a good friend who constantly wants to talk about politics. The problem is that we are on opposite ends of the spectrum. She thinks she’s politically savvy. She is not educated or well informed, but she has an opinion on everything. How can I get her to stop talking about politics? – Political Mess

Dear Mess: This problem is incredibly common and, unfortunately, has caused the end of many friendships. So know that you are not alone.

It sounds like the odds of having a productive conversation with this friend are low, so try to stay away from political topics altogether. When she brings them up, you can redirect the conversation by, say, asking about her children or inquiring about a recent vacation that she took. You can also try your best to find some common ground – no matter how small or vague – and keep the conversation there. Good luck!

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.