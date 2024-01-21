Adventurer Alice Ford showcases her experiences in wonderland, exclusively on KSPS

Sometimes a side gig can turn out as the primary career. Alice Ford has made an enviable living as a stunt woman in Los Angeles for the last dozen years. The outgoing New Hampshire native has been actress Lizzy Kaplan’s stunt double in “Castle Rock” and worked in such films as the “Transformers” movies and “Spiderman.”

However, “Alice Ford Adventures,” the well-produced travel show, which has run on YouTube for the past seven years, might become Ford’s focal point. The program, which debuted Tuesday, will air exclusively on KSPS. Ford’s show, dubbed “Alice’s Adventures on Earth,” is programmed every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and reruns air 4 p.m. Saturdays.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Alice’s Adventures on Earth’ to our viewers,” KSPS station manager Dawn Bayman said. “Alice has a unique background as a professional stuntwoman and explorer, and when you combine that with the great video she shoots, it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

The engaging and athletic Ford connected with KSPS courtesy of the South Hill’s Mary DeCesare, who was an editor at the PBS affiliate as well as a documentary filmmaker.

Ford, 39, is good friends with DeCesare’s son Andrew, who grew up in Spokane and is a producer-director in Los Angeles.

“My mom has always strived to bring KSPS and the Spokane area the very best in quality television programs,” Andrew DeCesare said, while on break from the set of “Beverly Hills Cop 4” in Los Angeles. “After meeting Alice, she knew the Pacific Northwest needed to see her work and KSPS was the vessel to do it.”

Ford was touched by the effort Mary DeCesare put forth on her behalf.

“I appreciate being connected by Mary, and KSPS is a nice fit,” Ford said, while calling from her Los Angeles home. “KSPS saw what aired on my YouTube channel, which has more than 50,000 subscribers, and what I’ve been filming recently in the Pacific Northwest and they gave me the green light.

“The show on KSPS will be similar to my YouTube channel. I’m excited about showcasing what I’ve been creating in a more TV friendly format.”

Season 1 of the show features quite a bit of the Pacific Northwest. Ford explores Vancouver Island, Olympic National Park and the Cascades.

“I’ve always loved that part of the country,” Ford said. “I have cousins in Wenatchee and have spent a lot of time there. I was really taken with what I experienced in Washington.

“There are so many ecosystems in Washington state and so many different landscapes. I don’t think people in Washington realize how many waterfalls and moss-covered forests there are. There’s such great beauty in Washington, which is like no other state.”

Would Ford, who has visited Spokane on at least 15 different occasions, ever shoot in the Lilac City?

“Potentially,” Ford said. “If there is a Season 3 maybe I’ll hyperfocus on the many great things to experience in Spokane, which is a tremendous city for the outdoors. I grew up in a small town in New Hampshire, which reminds me of the area a few miles outside of Spokane.

“I enjoy Spokane and the surrounding area, which is a great place for outdoor adventure. I love the downtown and the park and the Davenport. I love the access to the bike path. Spokane is so close to nature, which is what I’m all about.”

Ford will showcase experiences in Banff, Jasper and Moab on her Western-flavored initial 12-episode KSPS season.

“There is just so much to see on this side of the country,” Ford said.

Season 2, which is slated to air in 2025, will primarily be shot out of the country in destinations, such as Ecuador, Norway and Jordan.

“I just came back from Patagonia,” Ford said. “The world is an amazing place and I’m trying to see as much as possible and bring it to those viewing the show.”

It’s refreshing watching a women-led travel show, which are traditionally hosted by men.

“I like to get to where the action is,” Ford said.

Perhaps Ford will one day leave stunt work in the rear view and “Alice’s Adventures on Earth” will become her primary gig.

“I’d be open to it,” Ford said. “It’s something that’s totally organic with me. I started this as a hobby and now look what it turned into.”