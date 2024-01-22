Tipoff time, television network announced for Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s game on Feb. 3

Both regular-season games between West Coast Conference heavyweights Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will air on national television.

The first meeting between the Zags and Gaels, on Feb. 3 at McCarthey Athletic Center, will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN’s main channel, the WCC announced Monday morning.

The conference previously announced a tipoff time and television details for the regular-season finale between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s on March 2 at Moraga’s UCU Pavilion. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. and also air on ESPN.

Both games should not only go a long way toward deciding the league’s regular season champion, but also who’ll earn the coveted top two seeds at the WCC Tournament in March.

Through three weeks of conference play, the Gaels are the WCC’s only undefeated team, improving to 5-0 with a 77-60 win over previously unbeaten San Francisco at War Memorial Gym.

Gonzaga, which dropped its first conference road game at Santa Clara, 77-76, is tied with USF for third in the WCC standings with a 4-1 record. The Bulldogs will have a chance to take sole possession of third when they host the Dons on Thursday in Spokane.

Saint Mary’s beat Gonzaga in an overtime game last season at UCU Pavilion, but lost 77-68 when the Gaels visited the Kennel to split the WCC’s regular-season championship. The Bulldogs then beat the Gaels in blowout fashion, 77-51, to win the WCC Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.