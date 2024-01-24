No-Li Brewhouse to donate $10,000 of proceeds from event

No-Li Brewhouse will offer 400 half-priced cases of a crowd-favorite beer to benefit Giving Back Spokane.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, customers can purchase a case of 24 canned beers of the Snowgaze Cold IPA for $25, plus tax.

All earnings will be donated to Giving Back Spokane. The nonprofit was founded by Rick Clark in 2018 to use community donations to supply backpacks full of food and necessities to impoverished individuals.

“Every day he is doing something special in the community,” said John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse. “He really gives you hope for humankind. I absolutely adore him.”

Clark, who spent decades in poverty, has been behind numerous community initiatives.

“It’s a sad story, but it’s not at all unique,” Clark said. “That’s why we are always asking the community to support those in need, and they constantly answer the call.”

The program has previously donated tens of thousands of dollars to Spokane organizations like the HEART program, which helps children who lack an adequate nighttime residence, and Lumen High School, which helps meet the needs of teen parents in Spokane County.

This time around, the organization’s board has not yet decided how funds will be used, but Clark speculated that Bite2Go could be a recipient. The program serves over 9,000 kids at around 177 elementary, middle and high schools, according to its website.

Clark said the indecision is because the event was put together with short notice.

“We weren’t expecting this big donation,” Clark laughed. “John came to me with this whole idea just last week.”

Clark said he has worked with No-Li before.

During the Christmas season, it was behind another major donation, and around this time last year, 175 cases were sold at a discount that amounted to a few thousand dollars, Clark said.

About two years ago, No-Li also sold some 800 discounted cases of beer that raised over $28,000 that Giving Back donated to the Toys For Tots program, Bryant said.

“We usually are out here begging for money,” Clark said. “But No-Li comes out and supports us, donation after donation.”

Clark said Ben Gregg and other Gonzaga University men’s basketball players have expressed interest in attending the upcoming event, though their game the next day in Stockton, California, versus the University of the Pacific may get in the way.

There will also be prizes included in random cases, like tickets to see Melissa Etheridge at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in March.

“There is no hook,” he said. “Just amazing beer for half-price.”