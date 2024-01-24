One dead, four injured in Bigelow Gulch head-on crash

A head-on crash between a semitruck and a sedan killed one person and injured four others Wednesday morning on Bigelow Gulch Road.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters responded to the crash at about 5:30 a.m. on Bigelow Gulch and East Weile Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Initial information indicated the semitruck, occupied by two adults, was traveling west on Bigelow Gulch when it crossed over the center line and collided with an Acura occupied by three adults, deputies said.

The three occupants of the Acura were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries and were listed in critical condition Wednesday. One of the three died despite attempts by medical personnel.

The two adults traveling in the semi were taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Speed and conditions were believed to be factors in the crash.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name, cause and manner of death for the person who died.