Spokane String Quartet tips its cap to Black History Month early with a work by Florence Price

Since Black History is celebrated during the shortest month of the year, it’s laudable that the Spokane String Quartet is tipping its cap early with a tribute to a Black musical pioneer.

Florence Price’s String Quartet No. 1 will be featured when the Spokane String Quartet perform Sunday at the Bing Crosby Theater. Price, who was born in Little Rock in 1887, was the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer. Price was also the first to have a composition played by a major orchestra. After graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music, Price composed more than 300 works, including four symphonies, four concertos and numerous choral works.

“What Price created is a really cool piece,” violinist Mateusz Wolski said. “It doesn’t seem very complex but when you dig into it, you find that Price adds quite a bit of flavor to the music. She allows freedom so musicians can be creative. Price gives us something wonderful to celebrate.”

Ludwig Van Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat Major is part of the program.

“When you play or listen to Beethoven you’re reminded why you love him,” Wolski said. “Beethoven had such great musical ideas. I love the way he wrote quartets. He’s top shelf.

“When you play Beethoven, you’re dealing with a masterwork and it’s always a joy not just for the audience but for a first violinist.”

Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in F Minor will close the show.

“It’s another great work,” Wolski said. “I’m working overtime with this show. So much great music. This show is a reminder why I chose to play the violin.”

Wolski, second violinist Amanda Howard-Phillips and violist Jeannette Yee-Wang will be joined by a guest cellist. John Michel will fill in for cellist Helen Byrne, who is grieving the recent passing of her husband.

“It’s a terrible time for Helen,” Wolski said. “But the show is going on with our guest, who we will get to know and we’ll do our best.”