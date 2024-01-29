Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim earns her fifth WCC player of the week award

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim earned her fifth West Coast Conference Player of the Week award on Monday.

Ejim had a pair of double-doubles in two GU wins last week, with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 73-54 win over San Francisco on Saturday and 19 points and 13 rebounds in an 82-45 win over Santa Clara on Thursday.

For the season, Ejim is averaging 20.5 points (17th in the nation), 8.2 rebounds and shooting 65 percent from the floor.

Ejim shared this week’s award with Zeryhia Aokuso from Saint Mary’s.

Gonzaga (20-2, 7-0 WCC), which slipped two spots to No. 19th in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, plays at San Diego on Thursday before returning home on Saturday to face Pacific.