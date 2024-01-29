North Cascades National Park tweaks backcountry camping fees

From staff reports

Backcountry permit fees are changing at North Cascades National Park this year.

Park officials announced in a news release Monday that backcountry camping permits will go from a per permit fee to a per person fee, and that the price is going down.

Beginning in March, summer season backcountry permits will cost $10 per person plus a $6 permit fee. Previously, the permits cost $20 apiece.

The release said the change is meant to reduce the price for an individual person going into the backcountry. In the past, a single person going to an area that required a permit had to pay the full $20.

The permits are available through recreation.gov, and they are required for all overnight stays in the backcountry. About 60% of permits for peak season dates are available for advance reservations. The remaining 40% are issued on a first-come, first-served basis at a permit issuing station.

A lottery is held each year for early access to book dates between May 17 and Oct. 12.

People can enter the lottery between March 4 and March 15, and successful applicants will receive a timeslot to make their reservations during a timeslot between March 25 and April 23.

After that window closes, permits will be available to the general public. That period begins April 29.