New Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests program brings young people into Idaho’s wilderness

By Christina Lords Idaho Capital Sun

The Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, a partner of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, has launched a new program to introduce young people to Idaho’s wilderness.

The Youth Wilderness Expedition program is now accepting applicants for 24 slots for young people between the ages of 13 and 18, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

“We’ve taken youth from around the country into the wilderness for years, but we’ve never focused on local teens,” Youth Program Director Ian Harris said in the release. “This year, we’re focused on local youth who live in communities neighboring the wildernesses we help steward.”

The program is designed to break down barriers of experience and economics that prevent some young people from experiencing the wilderness, according to the release.

“The program is totally free: gear, food and transportation included,” Harris said in the release. “We will teach the participants how to backpack. The goal of the program is to create the next generation of wilderness advocates and users. We hope that young people will fall in love with the wilderness.”

The program will consist of two expeditions. The first trip is designed for six people ages 13-15 who will go to Moore’s Lake in the Gospel Hump. A second trip is for people ages 15-18 who will go to the Cove Lakes in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

While on the trip, attendees will learn about traditional tools and will perform more than 30 hours of community service that benefits the wilderness and the forests. Play will be equally important, according to Harris.

“If you just want to go out and have fun and swim in a lake, we’d love for you to participate,” Harris said.

Applications are due by May 17, and more information and applications can be found on the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation’s website.

“We want someone who is enthusiastic for personal growth, exploring the wilderness, and getting outside of your comfort zone,” Harris said. “If you’re eager to enjoy nature and disconnect, that’s what we’re looking for. We hope participants will be enthusiastic about learning backpacking and some of the basic skills that are necessary to work in the wilderness.”

Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation Executive Director Ryan Ghelfi said in the release that he sees the program as a launch pad for future expeditions.

“Our long-term vision is to expand this program over time if there is demand from local youth in our first year,” Ghelfi said.