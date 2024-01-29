On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Georgia Tech ESPN
4 p.m.: Marquette at Villanova FS1
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Texas Christian ESPN2
4 p.m.: VCU at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Illinois at Ohio State Peacock
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Peacock
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Columbus at St. Louis NHL
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root
Soccer, Premier League
12:15 p.m.: Newcastle at Aston Villa USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Loyola-Marymount at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Basketball, high school girls
5:15 p.m.: Central Valley at Mead 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change