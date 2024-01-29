Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 13): Showdown with Saint Mary’s looms, and old friend Dom Harris returns

From staff reports

It’s about as close to a must-win as the Gonzaga Bulldogs have faced this season.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast on Monday, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox preview Saturday’s big showdown with Saint Mary’s, talk strategy, and what the Zags will have to do to win.

The two also look back at the Zags’ gritty wins last week and talk about the return of Dominick Harris – starring for Loyola Marymount – to GU on Tuesday.

Among the highlights (edited for brevity):

Fox, on the return of Harris: “I’m not afraid to say I’m rooting for Dominick to have a great night. He obviously had a tough run while he was here with injuries and just not getting real opportunities for a variety of reasons, but he’s been great this year. … I don’t care what he might tell anybody, the emotions of coming back to play your old school have to be real, and I hope he settles down pretty quick and has a good night. … I think he had a run of really bad luck while he was here, and so I think it’s OK to root for those guys when they leave.”

Meehan, on Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s: “That’s going to be an interesting matchup: How Gonzaga deals with those guards Aiden Mahaney and Augustas – they call him ‘Goose’ – Marciulionis. … I think guarding those guys and trying to establish GU’s inside game. It always comes down to the same things with Saint Mary’s. You’re not going to score 90, unless they’ve got an unusually bad team, which hasn’t happened very often. If you can guard the two guards, at least keep them contained, and do what you do offensively in the paint, you’ve got a great shot to win that game.”

