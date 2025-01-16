Recap and highlights: Oregon State takes down No. 16 Gonzaga in overtime 97-89, Zags’ third OT loss

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gonzaga hasn’t had much luck in close games. Neither has Oregon State.

So something had to give Thursday night in an entertaining, back-and-forth West Coast Conference contest in front of a full house of 9,301 a Gill Coliseum.

It was initially the 16th-ranked Zags giving up another late lead, but then they fought back to force overtime.

Gonzaga played from behind most of the extra session and fell 97-89, prompting OSU students to storm the court.

“And the Beavers have their signature win!” 🦫@BeaverMBB takes down No. 16 Gonzaga 97-89 in OT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RYVOkBcIJJ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2025

Gonzaga led 76-71 with just under 6 minutes left, but its offense dried up and the Beavers capitalized.

They surged ahead with a 10-1 run, capped by a pair of Michael Rataj baskets. The first needed a soft bounce off the iron before falling. The second was an improbable finish underneath high off the glass.

Rataj put OSU on top 81-77 with 36.7 seconds left. That seemed like it might be enough with Gonzaga’s last field goal coming on a Ben Gregg putback with 6:40 remaining.

Instead, Gregg calmly hit a 3-pointer from the wing. After two free throws by OSU’s Josiah Lake, Graham Ike connected on a clutch 3 to even the score at 83 with 4.2 ticks left. Khalif Battle deflected Damarco Minor’s long 3-point attempt, sending the game to overtime.

Rataj opened the extra session by banking in a 3-pointer, but GU countered with two free throws by Battle and Ike to take an 87-86 lead. Rataj again stung the Zags, hitting a 3-pointer to give OSU the lead for good, 89-87.

Rataj made two free throws on Ike’s fifth foul to give Oregon State a 91-87 edge with 2:01 remaining. The Zags cut it to two on Braden Huff’s basket, but Liutauras Lelevicius scored his only basket of the game and Gonzaga turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass.

The Beavers tacked on four free throws to put the game away.

BOX SCORE

‘Super frustrating’: Defense lets Gonzaga down in 97-89 OT loss to Oregon State CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gonzaga hasn’t had much luck in close games. Neither has Oregon State. | Read more

Graham Ike’s big night culminates with frustrating fouls in Gonzaga’s OT loss at Oregon State CORVALLIS, Ore. – Graham Ike delivered the biggest shot of his career at the most opportune time of Gonzaga’s overtime loss to Oregon State at Gill Coliseum. | Read more

Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga’s overtime woes continue in loss to Oregon State CORVALLIS, Ore. – Here are three observations from No. 16 Gonzaga’s 97-89 overtime loss to Oregon State on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum. | Read more

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13), guard Dusty Stromer (4), guard Michael Ajayi (1), guard Ryan Nembhard (0) and guard Nolan Hickman (11) react during a college basketball game against the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won the game 97-89 in overtime. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

19:40 – OSU 3, GU 0: Beavers win the tip and Kingz hits a 3-pointer to get the game started at Gill Coliseum.

15:56 – OSU 13, GU 7: Beavers off to a hot start, 5 of 5 from the field to take a nice lead at the first media timeout.

Zags just 3 of 11 from the field, but getting a few extra looks with six offensive rebounds.

Kingz has five points for OSU. Nembhard leads GU with three.

Parsa doing work!



We are live on CBS Sports Network!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/cv9pXPuL8n — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) January 17, 2025

11:15 – GU 16, OSU 15: Stormer makes a layup in transition to give the Zags their first lead, but he commits a foul on the other end and the Beavers will shoot free throws after the U12 media timeout.

Nembhard leading GU with six points. OSU has missed five straight shots after making their first five from the field.

7:33 – OSU 25, GU 21: Couple of rapid steals give the Beavers a 6-0 run and the lead at the U8 media timeout. Face pace in this one.

OSU 9 of 17 from the field, GU 8 of 23. Kingz leads OSU with seven points, Nembhard has six for GU.

4:11 – OSU 35, GU 29: Kingz hits a 3-pointer in transition to give the Beavers a 7-0 run in less than a minute and the Zags call a timeout with the home crowd fired up.

Kingz up to 14 points and is yet to miss.

Nembhard, Battle and Ike lead GU with six apiece.

Deep in his bag 👜

pic.twitter.com/EslPnAnDAp — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 17, 2025

1:23 – OSU 44, GU 40: Beavers stay hot, but Hickman hits his third 3-pointer to keep the Zags in it. Hickman now leads with nine points.

Kingz up to 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Fallah joins him in double figures with 10.

Halftime

Khalif Battle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Gonzaga trails Oregon State 46-45 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

The Beavers led for most of the half, but there were eight lead changes. Nate Kingz is a perfect 6 of 6 from the field with 17 points, leading the way for the Beavers, who are shooting 59% from the field.

Bulldogs yet to have a scorer reach double figures. Battle and Nolan Hickman lead with nine apiece.

“What a fun first half here in Corvallis!”@ZagMBB beats the buzzer heading into the break 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOzSVaQZJk — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2025

Second half

15:45 – GU 56, OSU 51: Zags storm ahead to start the second half with five points from Ike and four from Battle.

Zags up to 10 second chance points on 10 offensive rebounds, outscoring the Beavers 10-0 in that category.

IKE gets it done. 😤 pic.twitter.com/UHrHUTUbeS — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 17, 2025

11:19 – GU 63, OSU 60: Ike snaps a scoring drought for the Zags at the U12 media timeout. Beavers have possession.

Ike leads with 15 points, Battle (13) and Nembhard (10) join in double figures.

Kingz yet to score in the second half for OSU, he’s missed two shots after going 6 of 6 in the first half.

8:45 – GU 69, OSU 65: Beavers briefly tie it up, but Ike makes back-to-back baskets and OSU calls a timeout. Ike up to 19 points and seven rebounds.

7:42 – GU 71, OSU 67: Nembhard makes a jumper at the end of the shot clock. Ajayi called for a foul and the Beavers will shoot two free throws on the other side of the U8 media timeout.

Not much separates the two teams in the second half. Zags have the rebounding edge, but Beavers still scoring at a high enough clip to keep up.

3:11 – GU 77, OSU 74: Ike called for his third foul at the final media timeout. Beavers in the bonus when play resumes. Going down to the wire in Corvallis and the Zags haven’t hit a field goal in 3:29.

1:31 – OSU 79, GU 77: Minor and Rataj hit back-to-back shots to give the Beavers the lead and Gonzaga calls a timeout. Couple of sloppy possessions for GU, which hasn’t scored in 2:37. Trouble closing out games coming back for the Zags.

0:20 – OSU 81, GU 80: Gregg hits a 3-pointer to give the Zags life, they call a timeout and have one remaining.

0:05 – GU 83, OSU 83: Lake hits both at the line and Nembhard kicks it out to Ike for a stunning 3-pointer to tie it up. Beavers call timeout and have one shot to win before overtime.

0:00 – GU 83, OSU 83: Minor’s final 3-pointer misses with good defense from Battle and we’ll head to overtime. Incredible stuff in Corvallis.

Overtime

4:15 – OSU 86, GU 85: Rataj banks in a 3-pointer to open overtime and Battle makes two free throws on the other end.

2:01 – OSU 89, GU 87: Ike fouls out after Rataj hit another 3-pointer and the Beavers will shoot two free throws.

1:12 – OSU 91, GU 87: Rataj hits two free throws, he has eight points in overtime. Battle turns it over, but the Beavers are called for an offensive foul on the other end. Zags ball after a timeout.

0:27 – OSU 93, GU 89: Lelevicius hits a layup and Gregg turns it over on the inbound. Beavers heading to the line and looking to win. Zags likely to move to 0-3 in overtime.

Starting fives

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

Oregon State: Damarco Minor, Nate Kingz, Liutauras Lelevicius, Michael Rataj, Parsa Fallah.

📍Corvallis, Ore.



🏟️ No. 16 #Gonzaga (14-4, 5-0) at #OSU (13-5, 3-2), 8 p.m., CBSSN



📊GU: Graham Ike (16.6 ppg), Ike (7.4 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.4 apg)



OSU: Michael Rataj (16.6 ppg), Rataj (8.5 rpg), Damarco Minor (5.4 apg) pic.twitter.com/RJvBpJnC94 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 17, 2025

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team has been on a roll to start West Coast Conference play.

The No. 16 Zags (14-4, 5-0) ran away with a win over Washington State on Saturday and turn to a game against another former Pac-12 team, Oregon State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. in Corvallis on CBS Sports.

The Beavers (13-5, 3-2), playing the first of two seasons in the WCC, before returning to the Pac-12 with Gonzaga, have wins over Portland, San Diego and Pacific. They lost to Santa Clara in overtime and were thumped by Loyola Marymount.

Ryan Nembhard just waved to this girl behind the hoop wearing her jersey and it looked like she was ready to break down in tears. pic.twitter.com/COE2yTjwo5 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 17, 2025

90 minutes til tip. Students braving cold, damp weather before entering Gill Coliseum for #OSU’s first sellout game in five years. pic.twitter.com/Eob6EFBRYM — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 17, 2025

We’ve got a good one tonight in Corvallis.

Don’t miss @ZagMBB vs. @BeaverMBB tonight at 11PM ET on @CBSSportsNet! pic.twitter.com/sHvxwkr4j5 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 16, 2025

The “Kill Shot”: Tracking double digit scoring runs in games (10-0 or better) over the course of the season.



Here’s the landscape of all https://t.co/cegyfz96ax top 75 teams in terms of runs scored and runs conceded, adjusted for strength of opponent👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/8wGyPoVSSC — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 15, 2025

Bulldogs over Cougars pic.twitter.com/lKMRizrDlP — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 13, 2025

Series history

Oregon State holds a 12-0 all-time series lead over Gonzaga, winning the last meeting in 1991.

Team stats

OSU (13-5, 3-2) Gonzaga (14-4, 5-0) Points 77.2 87.8 Points allowed 63.2 69.6 Field goal pct. 48.7 49.5 Rebounds 35.2 40.2 Assists 16.1 18.9 Blocks 3.2 2.9 Steals 7.8 7.3 Streak Won 1 Won 5

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Michael Rataj (OSU) 16.6 48.4 80.0 Graham Ike (GU) 16.6 58.2 79.4 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Michael Rataj (OSU) 8.5 6.7 1.8 Graham Ike (GU) 7.4 5.3 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Damarco Minor (OSU) 5.4 2.3 30.4 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.4 2.4 35.0

Game preview

‘From the Mike Montgomery coaching tree’: Wayne Tinkle’s Oregon State team presents Gonzaga with stern road test Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle and Gonzaga counterpart Mark Few go back nearly three decades. They first met when Tinkle, playing professionally in the late 1990s after a standout career at Montana, helped at then-GU head coach Dan Fitzgerald’s camps. | Read more

Key matchup: Forward Michael Rataj stayed put at OSU, thriving in junior season Junior forward Michael Rataj is the last of Oregon State’s impressive 2022 recruiting class still wearing a Beavers’ uniform. The German native arrived at OSU with Tyler Bilodeau (transferred to UCLA after last season), Jordan Pope (Texas), KC Ibekwe (Washington), Gonzaga Prep grad Jayden Stevens (Idaho), Nick Krass (Tarleton State) and Donovan Grant (walk-on at Georgetown last season). Rataj stayed with the Beavers, even after a difficult start to his sophomore season. He had a tumor removed from his shin prior to the season and missed most of preseason preparations and the first three games. | Read more

Q&A: Oregonian beat writer breaks down Oregon State’s new additions, provides keys to matchup with No. 16 Gonzaga Gonzaga and Oregon State haven’t seen much of each other the past 30 years, but that figures to change with the Bulldogs and Beavers playing twice in the West Coast Conference each of the next two seasons before joining the Pac-12 in 2025-26. | Read more

More on the Zags

Improved West Coast Conference can help, hurt Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament resume After opening with four West Coast Conference wins as heavy favorites, Gonzaga is in the midst of the resume-enriching or resume-ravaging portion of its conference schedule. At present, the Zags are projected in the 4-6 seed range with a 2-4 Quad 1 record – home vs. 1-30 NET ranking, neutral vs. 1-50, away vs. 1-75 – with wins over San Diego State and Baylor and losses to West Virginia, Kentucky, UConn and UCLA. | Read more

Gonzaga moves up two spots to No. 16 in Associated Press Top 25 poll Gonzaga continues to gain ground in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 with its unbeaten start to West Coast Conference play. | Read more

Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Beating the flu and WSU, Nolan Hickman’s big night and a look ahead to OSU, Santa Clara By Saturday night, the Gonzaga Bulldogs looked to be feeling much better. Both on and off the court. | Read more