Key matchup: Forward Michael Rataj stayed put at OSU, thriving in junior season

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Junior forward Michael Rataj is the last of Oregon State’s impressive 2022 recruiting class still wearing a Beavers uniform.

The German native arrived at OSU with Tyler Bilodeau (transferred to UCLA after last season), Jordan Pope (Texas), KC Ibekwe (Washington), Gonzaga Prep grad Jayden Stevens (Idaho), Nick Krass (Tarleton State) and Donovan Grant (walk-on at Georgetown last season).

Rataj, a native of Germany, stayed with the Beavers, even after a difficult start to his sophomore season. He had a tumor removed from his shin and missed most of preseason preparations and the first three games.

“He was never really 100% mentally or physically,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “The guys he came in with, the big freshmen class all bolted. He came in (last spring) and said, ‘Listen coach, we all came here because of what you guys sold us on, the way you run the program. I’m not losing sight of that, I’m on board.’

“We said, ‘OK, you’re going to be the guy we rebuild around.’ There were some days we only had five, six guys here in spring, but we promised him we were going to add talent, experience and maturity.”

Rataj and Tinkle kept their word, with the coach bringing in key transfers and the player making a big jump on the court.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound native of Germany has doubled his scoring average (from 8.3 to 16.6 points) and his stats have improved across the board.

Rataj, pronounced Rah-tye, has posted All-West Coast Conference numbers . He’s third in the WCC in scoring, second in rebounding (8.5), ninth in field-goal percentage (48.3) and No. 1 in steals (2.1).

He ranks in the top 13 in free-throw percentage (80) and blocks (team-leading 13). He’s second at 2.5 assists per game and first in minutes (31.2) for the Beavers.

“We saw the light click when the players came back in mid-September. He was back to being a healthy Mike and he went to work on his body and game,” Tinkle said. “We gave him the keys to the bus, along with (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville transfer point guard) Damarco Minor. He’s really hit his stride here recently.”

Rataj has averaged 19.2 points and 4.4 assists over the past five games, including a career-high 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field against Portland. He scores in a variety of ways, including 20 3-pointers, already a career high, as well as a career-best 52.8% accuracy on shots inside the arc. He’s gone from 59.6% at the foul line as a freshman to 80.0% as a junior. He’s made 68 free throws in 18 games, compared to 73 in 61 games the previous two years.

Rataj’s eight double-doubles are tied for eighth nationally. Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard has seven double-doubles, tied for 19th.

Rataj also has extensive experience playing with German junior national teams, including serving as captain and averaging 11.6 point at the 2023 FIBA European U20 Championships.

Gonzaga senior forward Ben Gregg will likely draw the defensive assignment on Rataj with Graham Ike (6-9, 250) guarding OSU’s Parsa Fallah (6-9, 260).

Michael Ajayi figures to be GU’s next option on Rataj, who had 15 points, nine boards and five assists in Oregon State’s 91-55 road win Saturday over Pacific, two days after the Tigers edged Washington State in overtime in Pullman.