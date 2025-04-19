Well-traveled Jalen Warley exercising patience, focusing on development in early days at Gonzaga

In a fluid, constantly changing NCAA climate where players can hop from one school to the next without penalty, Jalen Warley’s taken one of the more unique routes of any Division I athlete, let alone college basketball player, in recent years.

By the end of his career, Warley’s three schools in four years may not set him apart from a growing list of multiple-time transfers, but few college basketball players, if any, have experienced the type of movement the senior guard did from the end of his junior season at Florida State in 2024 to arriving at Gonzaga in January as a midseason transfer.

In a span of less than 365 days, Warley’s acclimated to three college campuses, developed relationships with 52 teammates and likely stockpiled a closet’s worth of Nike gear from stops at three Division I schools that all happen to share the same apparel sponsor.

Now the guard’s getting adjusted to something he hasn’t had in more than a year – stability – after transferring to Gonzaga from Virginia, where the unexpected retirement of coach Tony Bennett sent Warley back into the transfer portal, searching for his third school in less than a year.

“It’s been a really eye-opening experience every day, getting better and just in terms of being on the court,” Warley said. “I’ve had a lot of good coaching staffs who’ve helped with player development, but I feel like (Gonzaga) is just probably the best spot where I have four or five guys who can help get in the gym and help me work on the things I need to get better at. So it’s really great.”

Warley’s 2024-25 season ended where he hoped it would, with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, but not under any the circumstances he’d planned on.

Bennett, the former Washington State coach, announced his retirement weeks before Virginia’s 2024-25 season started, forcing Warley to re-evaluate his options after transferring from another ACC program, Florida State, five months prior.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Warley wears a bandage on his chin while playing for Florida State against Duke on Dec. 31, 2022. (Getty Images)

He heard from a number of schools in the transfer portal, including Gonzaga, and reconnected with former Florida State assistant R-Jay Barsh, who just completed his second season on Mark Few’s staff.

“We did our due diligence, I think that’s why Barsh had such great intel having coached him where we didn’t have to spend as much time diving into it,” said assistant Stephen Gentry, who primarily works with Gonzaga’s guards. “So it did move relatively fast, and he was totally on board and got him right here in the mix.”

Warley attended Gonzaga’s game against UMass Lowell on Nov. 15 and had two other official visits planned, to Iowa State and Texas A&M, but came to a decision while the Zags were in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, committing 10 days after his initial trip to Spokane.

“On the court, I really liked the style they played at,” Warley said. “Versatility and kind of where they saw me fitting in and how they were going to utilize me. Then off the court, I had a really good connection with the coaching staff, especially with coach Barsh and even with coach Few on my visit, just making me feel really comfortable here.”

The uncomfortable part for Warley? Sitting on GU’s bench for three months rather than having a say in how things played out on the court, especially for a team that could’ve found ways to use his defensive versatility during certain stretches of West Coast Conference play.

“It has been a new experience for me, but I’ve been trying to value just giving the guys insight on what I see and talking to them or just being there to be encouraging as a teammate has been a new experience, but it’s still been very rewarding,” Warley said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot throughout the year.”

In three seasons at Florida State, Warley played in 96 games, starting in 53 as a sophomore and junior. The former four-star high school prospect was a defensive specialist for the Seminoles, never averaging fewer than 1.2 steals per game during his time under coach Leonard Hamilton.

Whether it’s in a starting role or off the bench, Gonzaga will lean heavily on Warley’s perimeter defense while tuning up other aspects of his game.

The combo guard was a 7.5 points-per-game scorer during his final season at FSU, averaging only 6.2 shot attempts per game and making just one 3-pointer all season.

Gonzaga transfer Jalen Warley, left, sits with Braeden Smith and watches his new team warm up before facing Santa Clara on Jan. 18. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

“Great feel for the game. Versatility in terms of driving, finishing with that size,” Gentry said.

“Defensive versatility, switchability on and off the ball. Athletic. So he checks a lot of boxes, he’s just got to continue working on his shot. There’s just things we can kind of fundamentally change with that to where he’s a threat from outside. But yeah, high feel, versatile defender, good length and athleticism.”

Warley was in the mix to start at point guard before leaving Virginia last fall, but he’ll likely slide into an off-ball role at Gonzaga, with fellow redshirt Braeden Smith presumed to take over floor general duties from Ryan Nembhard.

“I’ve been really trying to put on strength and weight, utilizing this time of not playing,” Warley said. “So really getting a lot of work with (strength) coach TK (Travis Knight), working on my jump shot, catch and shoot, floaters. Just really trying to expand my perimeter game and being able to play on and off the ball, I feel like has been a focus point for me so that I’ll be able to utilize it next season.”

With experience in three strength and conditioning/player development programs, Warley said Gonzaga’s operation stands out in a few distinct ways.

“Talking to some of my friends who are in the NBA, kind of mimics the style the NBA does it,” he said. “Kind of personalizing it for each athlete, because we’re all built differently and just really worrying about the core and the foundation of the body.”

Gentry credits Warley for being patient through an unusual and, in some ways, unprecedented journey over the last year.

“He’s inserted himself really well,” the coach said. “I think he’s been humble enough to realize this isn’t kind of his time right now and he’s going to be on the scout team, get your development reps, ‘hey my time’s coming.’ ”

Warley, who may not have expected things to unfold the way they have, indicated he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s honestly everything I’ve dreamed of, being a part of a program at this level,” he said.

“You can really see why Gonzaga’s been so successful for so long and just being able to learn every day has been a dream come true.”