No. 3 seed Gonzaga opens NCAA Tournament against No. 14 Kennesaw State | Live updates
Starting five’s
Gonzaga: Jalen Warley (6.8 ppg), Mario Saint-Supery (8.6 ), Adam Miller (7.6), Emmanuel Innocenti (5.8), Graham Ike (19.7)
Kennesaw State: RJ Johnson (14.5 ppg), Trey Simpson (9.2), Frankquon Sherman (10.3), Braedan Lue (11.1), Amir Taylor (7.3).
Tipoff time pushed back to 7:15 p.m.
After getting a late start to warmups, Gonzaga-Kennesaw State will tipoff at 7:15 p.m. on TBS.
Texas upsets BYU to reach second round
From the First Four to the Round of 32, the Texas Longhorns have quickly built momentum at the NCAA Tournament.
Sean Miller’s squad upset No. 6 Brigham Young 79-71 at the Moda Center in Portland on Thursday, and awaits the winner of Gonzaga-Kennesaw State in the second round.
Gonzaga was likely to face a former conference foe in BYU and a future top three NBA draft pick in AJ Dybantsa. Instead, with a win the Zags will face a longhorns squad that was up and down this season.
Texas lost five of its last six games before beating NC State in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday.
Pregame
Once again Gonzaga is strapping up its dancing shoes.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (30-3) open the NCAA Tournament against 14th-seeded Kennesaw State (21-13) tonight at the Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on TBS.
GU arrives in the Big Dance having won its final appearance in the West Coast Conference Tournament. The Zags posted one of their finest regular seasons under coach Mark Few, despite losing second leading scorer Braden Huff to a knee injury on Jan. 15.
WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike will carry the load for the Zags as he has all season. The forward is averaging 19.7 points a game and 8.2 rebounds.
The Owls were up and down to close the season after leading scorer Simeon Cottle was dismissed from the team due to his alleged involvement in a point shaving scandal. Still, Kennesaw rallied for three wins at the CUSA Tournament to punch their ticket to tonight’s matchup.
Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the night, and find the latest coverage at our NCAA Tournament Central page.
Game preview
More on the Zags