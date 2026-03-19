No. 3 seed Gonzaga opens NCAA Tournament against No. 14 Kennesaw State | Live updates

From staff reports

Starting five’s

Gonzaga: Jalen Warley (6.8 ppg), Mario Saint-Supery (8.6 ), Adam Miller (7.6), Emmanuel Innocenti (5.8), Graham Ike (19.7)

Kennesaw State: RJ Johnson (14.5 ppg), Trey Simpson (9.2), Frankquon Sherman (10.3), Braedan Lue (11.1), Amir Taylor (7.3).

Tipoff time pushed back to 7:15 p.m.

After getting a late start to warmups, Gonzaga-Kennesaw State will tipoff at 7:15 p.m. on TBS.

Zags out on the floor in Portland. pic.twitter.com/MgwAYVCl5m — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 20, 2026

Texas upsets BYU to reach second round

From the First Four to the Round of 32, the Texas Longhorns have quickly built momentum at the NCAA Tournament.

Sean Miller’s squad upset No. 6 Brigham Young 79-71 at the Moda Center in Portland on Thursday, and awaits the winner of Gonzaga-Kennesaw State in the second round.

Gonzaga was likely to face a former conference foe in BYU and a future top three NBA draft pick in AJ Dybantsa. Instead, with a win the Zags will face a longhorns squad that was up and down this season.

Texas lost five of its last six games before beating NC State in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday.

#Texas holds off AJ Dybantsa (35 pts., 11-25 FG), #BYU for a win at the Moda Center. Sets up a potential Round of 32 matchup between Zags, Longhorns. Mark Few is 5-4 all-time against Sean Miller teams, has won the last four. pic.twitter.com/uUJdKEtVZn — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 20, 2026

Pregame

Once again Gonzaga is strapping up its dancing shoes.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (30-3) open the NCAA Tournament against 14th-seeded Kennesaw State (21-13) tonight at the Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on TBS.

GU arrives in the Big Dance having won its final appearance in the West Coast Conference Tournament. The Zags posted one of their finest regular seasons under coach Mark Few, despite losing second leading scorer Braden Huff to a knee injury on Jan. 15.

WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike will carry the load for the Zags as he has all season. The forward is averaging 19.7 points a game and 8.2 rebounds.

The Owls were up and down to close the season after leading scorer Simeon Cottle was dismissed from the team due to his alleged involvement in a point shaving scandal. Still, Kennesaw rallied for three wins at the CUSA Tournament to punch their ticket to tonight’s matchup.

Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the night, and find the latest coverage at our NCAA Tournament Central page.

the finishing touches pic.twitter.com/i2epq7nm4t — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 19, 2026

exclusive fits for today 👔 pic.twitter.com/xunJj5Qd1a — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 19, 2026

Game preview

No. 3 Gonzaga looking to control No. 14 Kennesaw State’s tempo in NCAA opener: ‘Just stay disciplined’ PORTLAND – It didn’t take Antoine Pettway long to phone a friend after Kennesaw State learned who it would be playing in the first round of the program’s second-ever NCAA Tournament. | Read more

Kennesaw State to lean on Braedan Lue’s motor, shot blocking for Graham Ike assignment | Key matchup PORTLAND – Braedan Lue has tackled many of the top defensive assignments this season for a Kennesaw State team that’s making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023. | Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga’s Braden Huff opens up about knee injury, recovery process: ‘Would love to be back out there this year’ PORTLAND – After two weeks, Braden Huff was homesick. | Read more

Gonzaga-Kennesaw State notes: Adversity hit hard for both Zags, Owls on Jan. 15 PORTLAND – Gonzaga was still coming to grips with the fact it wouldn’t have Braden Huff for at least four weeks when it traveled to Washington State on Jan. 15, less than 24 hours after the forward sustained a left knee injury during practice back home in Spokane. | Read more

Yes, the 30 Gonzaga wins are impressive, but the three losses carry way more significance moving forward | Dave Boling Fact: People who have accidents tend to become safer drivers. I’m applying that theory to Gonzaga men’s basketball team’s 2026 NCAA Tournament prospects. | Read more

Rugged Zags bring experienced team into NCAA Tournament: ‘They’ve seen a lot’ PORTLAND – For context, John Stockton played 107 games at Gonzaga. | Read more

CBS analyst Wally Szczerbiak has deep admiration for Gonzaga, Mark Few: ‘He’s done it the right way’ PORTLAND – If Wally Szczerbiak didn’t already know about Gonzaga’s story by the time he was selected with the sixth overall pick of the 1999 NBA draft, he became quickly acquainted by the end of his sixth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Read more

Behind the extraordinary juggling act of Gonzaga’s Jalen Warley: ‘He’s one of a kind’ It’s around 8 p.m., and Jalen Warley is still the main attraction for autograph seekers 30 or so minutes after eighth-ranked Gonzaga sweated out a 68-66 victory over San Francisco. | Read more

March Madness Memories: Zags choose their favorite NCAA Tournament moments One of Adam ‘Ace’ Miller’s favorite NCAA Tournament moments as a fan/spectator probably aligns closely with a sizable chunk of Gonzaga’s fan base. | Read more

A players-only meeting allowed Gonzaga to take ‘next step’ entering postseason: ‘A really open and honest conversation’ If you had to guess which of Gonzaga’s three losses was the genesis of a players-only meeting, the front-runners would likely be Nov. 26 against Michigan at the Players Era Festival and Feb. 4 at Portland. | Read more