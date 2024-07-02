Heart concert set for December postponed as Ann Wilson announces cancer diagnosis

By From staff reports

The Heart show at the Spokane Arena on Dec. 5 has been postponed, as the band’s lead singer Ann Wilson announced she has cancer.

Wilson said in a statement that she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering. Her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing “in order to fully recover,” the statement says.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” Wilson said in the statement. “My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

All previously purchased tickets for the now-postponed shows will be honored. The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

The rest of the North American tour shows are set to take place in 2025.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” Wilson said in the statement. “Respectfully, this is the last public statement l’d like to make on the matter.”

People magazine had previously reported in late May that Wilson had to “undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure,” so the sister-led rock band , also featuring Nancy Wilson, canceled the European leg of its tour.

Ann Wilson’s procedure was scheduled for late May and required a minimum recovery time of six weeks, People had reported.

“We are in regular communication with our event partners to identify a new date. As soon as we have new information, we will email you,” the Spokane Arena said in a statement .

Rock fans who have Heart tickets can hold onto their purchase, which will still be valid for the rescheduled date, according to TicketsWest.