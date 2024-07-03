A Grip on Sports: We have way too many blessings to count on two hands – and maybe even using all 10 toes

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The sun streams into our office brightly this time of year. It’s always welcome. It’s one of the many blessings we are able to count upon.

•••••••

• Think about how hot it must have been in Philadelphia on this date 248 years ago. A bunch of guys in a non-air-conditioned building, wearing powdered wigs and way-too-much clothing, sweating away and waiting on Thomas Jefferson to finish editing his letter to the world. The smell must have been locker-room like in some ways.

And yet, what was going on that day is one more blessing we want to acknowledge. The only non-sports one, sure, but an appropriate one.

We’re also thankful George Washington had a better offense behind him than George Kirby, or we all would still be speaking with English accents.

The M’s inability to score is a blessing in one way, though. No need to waste a lot of time on a beautiful summer’s evening. If one of Seattle’s outstanding starting pitchers gives up a run or two, it’s OK these days to turn the channel. Or to go outside and throw the tennis ball for Fido.

We’re sure he has more range than Jorge Polanco – and strikes out less.

But this is a blessings day. We can’t let our Mariner pessimism seep into our musings like effluent in the A’s soon-to-be abandoned ballpark.

Instead, we have to celebrate the lack of outrageous news that seeps out of Pullman these days. Despite the body blows of the past couple years, the Cougars at least are enjoying a level of normalcy in some regards.

A new, highly respected athletic director in place. A football coach that isn’t facing any internal investigations. Basketball coaches who seem genuinely happy to be there. Athletes too. Maybe it’s the time of year, but the sun seems to be smiling on the Palouse. Though we’re certain the area’s wheat farmers are fretting in some way about the weather. It’s a tradition.

Just kidding. Their work is a blessing for us all. As is what’s ahead this month in the world of sports, with the emphasis on “world.”

Wimbledon. The Open at Royal Troon. The Paris Olympics.

We are blessed with memories of July 4, 1981. The year John McEnroe won his first Wimbledon men’s title. And screamed “you cannot be serious.” He topped five-time defending champion Bjorn Borg in a four-set final and sent one of the all-time greats toward retirement.

Funny, this year’s finals happen on July 14. Maybe the tournament’s later start is why an American male hasn’t won the thing since Pete Sampras in 2000.

But, wait. That’s not a blessing. For the Open, Arnold Palmer certainly was. It was Palmer, the face of golf in America’s golden age, who revitalized the Open’s place in golf’s hierarchy himself. He traveled across the pond consistently when few others would. And won. He blew away the field at Royal Troon in 1962 and helped make the tournament cool again.

The Olympics have always been cool. But cool and Paris cool might be two different things. The Games are in France’s capital starting at the end of the month and, though the world’s non-sporting issues may creep in, it’s hard to think of a better place for them.

Ever watch “Chariots of Fire?”

The 1981 Best Picture winner was set in Paris. Around the 1924 Olympics. A much different event, sure. With much different background music. But despite the massive changes over the past 100 years, one thing remains constant. Winning a medal means something. Unless, of course, you find out later the person ahead of you on the medals stand was doped to the gills and the World Anti-Doping Agency decided to ignore it.

We guess those who benefited can count their blessings.

For us, watching the Olympics on TV is a blessing. One we can remember enjoying since 1968. Another Olympics in a tumultuous time, riven by protest and athletes standing up for their beliefs. And performances we will never forget. Bob Beamon flying. George Foreman flattening folks. Dick Fosbury flopping.

And, for the first time, an athlete disqualified for doping. Sweden’s Hans-Gunnar Liljenwall. A pentathlete. For drinking beer. A guy with a gun, with a couple brews in him? That’s not the Olympics. That’s a Saturday night in much of America.

For those memories, and much, much more, we feel blessed.

Even if the bright sunshine is making our eyes water.

•••

WSU: With it being such a quiet time on the Palouse, our most prominent Washington State piece of news concerns alum Klay Thompson. His departure from Golden State to Dallas is still making waves. … One of the Cougars’ fall Mountain West football foes, Utah State (Nov. 9 in Pullman), is going through a late coaching change and huge issues. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, when we brought you the news members of the 1983 North Carolina State men’s NCAA championship team were suing the NCAA for back NIL money, we had one prediction. The lid on this Pandora’s box was open and more lawsuits would fly out. It is happening. … We can pass along this Athletic story that rates how conference realignment has impacted every big school from Alabama to, yep, WSU. … Yep, football recruiting stories are still in vogue, from Washington to Oregon State to the best Bay Area prospect headed to the SEC. … John Canzano admires how Utah has been so proactive with its football program. … Christian Caple opens this story on the Huskies’ roster to everyone. … The football number stories are still in vogue in the Oregonian as well, with the No. 60 up for Oregon State and Oregon. … The media prediction is out for the Big 12 football season. Utah is the favorite to win. Colorado is 11th (out of 16). Arizona State is last and Arizona fifth. … The Wildcats’ move is still invoking a wide-range of emotions. … Who will draft Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana? Money might influence that choice.

Gonzaga: We already have waxed poetic – or as close as we get – about the Olympics. Guess who is going to be in Paris? Yep, Mark Few, as an assistant with the U.S. men’s basketball team. Theo Lawson talked with Few and has this story on how he will spend his summer “vacation.” … Yvonne Ejim will be in Paris as well. The GU women’s star made the Canadian team.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State is about to break ground on a new indoor practice facility for football. Such buildings are a must in Bozeman. … Cal Poly has revamped its 2025 non-conference football schedule. … Northern Colorado has added an alum to its volleyball coaching staff.

Indians: Chase Dollander continues to mow down Northwest League hitters. Double-digit strikeouts again Tuesday. A 6-0 shutout of Tri-City. Dave Nichols seems impressed. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Vancouver returned to its winning second-half ways, topping visiting Everett 4-3. … Eugene outscored host Hillsboro and won 11-10.

Mariners: A 2-0 loss to Baltimore in T-Mobile. Kirby throwing well. The hitters whiffing. Luckily, Houston also lost and the A.L. West lead is still three games. By the way, Seattle’s winning percentage is .540. Perfect. … Julio Rodriguez strode the plate in the bottom of the ninth. The M’s had runners on second and third, down two. First-base was open. Would Craig Kimbrel walk Rodriguez, hitting seventh in the lineup, and pitch to Mitch Haniger? Nope. He struck out Seattle’s star on five pitches. But don’t worry. Julio’s personal hitting instructor thinks he’s going to turn it around soon. By the end of July? That sure would help. … Seby Zavala is back with the big club. Mitch Garver is out a while.

Sounders: It’s almost time to move on from the Copa America debacle. But not until something is determined concerning coach Gregg Berhalter’s future.

Kraken: Seattle has made a big splash in free agency already. But more needs to be done to shore up the offense. … Former Spokane Chief Berkly Catton made his Kraken debut.

Storm: Two Seattle players were named to the WNBA All-Star team. So were two highly thought of rookies. The All-Stars will play the Olympic team July 20 in Phoenix. How fun. … One Storm player, Ezi Magbegor, was snubbed, however.

•••

• We usually don’t write on the Fourth. Instead, we hit a local trail with Kim and hike early in the morning, before the sun’s rays have a chance to sap us too much. But due to someone in this house pulling a muscle yesterday walking down the stairs – there is more to it than that, but that sounds so funny, we had to describe it that way – we’re not sure if our annual Fourth of July hike is in play. We’ll be here. And we’ll share our memories of our favorite hikes over the years. … By the way, July 3, 1776 in Philadelphia was unseasonably cool. Only in the 80s. But 80s in a brick building without fans or air conditioners? Our point is still valid. Until later …