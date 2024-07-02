Chase Dollander strikes out 10, Spokane Indians blank Tri-City 6-0

From staff reports

PASCO – Chase Dollander racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season and the Spokane Indians shut out the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-0 in a Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.

The Indians (8-3) earned their second consecutive win against the Dust Devils (1-11) and fifth in their past six games overall.

Dollander, last year’s ninth overall pick in the draft, struck out 10 over five shutout innings. He gave up six hits and a walk and threw 90 pitches, 63 for strikes. The 22-year-old hurler lowered his season earned-run average to 2.82.

The Indians rallied for three runs in the fourth inning – and did so without the benefit of an extra-base hit.

Kyle Karros led off the inning and reached on a fielding error. He went to second on Jake Snider’s single and both runners moved up when Juan Guerrero was hit by a pitch. With one down, Jose Cordova lifted a fly to medium center field which scored a run.

Jean Perez followed with an RBI single, then Tri-City pitcher Walbert Urena uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Guerrero to score the third run of the inning.

Spokane added two runs in the eighth on one base hit. Veen walked and went to second on a wild pitch, then Karros reached on a throwing error. With one down, Guerrero doubled to the base of the wall in left and both runners scored.

Veen added an RBI single in the ninth for some insurance.

The three-game series concludes Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.