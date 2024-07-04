The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Former professional skateboarder, MMA fighter Jason Ellis to deliver jokes at the Comedy Club

Jason Ellis, former professional skateboarder and MMA fighter, will be at the Spokane Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Sunday. (Courtesy of thejasonellis.com)
From staff reports

From skateboarding to MMA fighting, Jason Ellis has since put away the board and retired from the ring for comedy.

At 52, the Australian-born former fighter and openly bisexual man is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He is the longtime host of “The Jason Ellis Show” on Sirius XM, as well as hosting multiple podcasts that include “Hawk vs. Wolf” and “Awesome World.”

Ellis became a best-selling New York Times author for “I’m Awesome” in 2013.

Ellis will be at the Spokane Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20.