Kennewick native David Kuku, a 3-star CB, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – To win its latest recruiting battle, Washington State fended off two Power Four foes.

The Cougars landed a commitment Thursday from Kennewick native David Kuku, a three-star cornerback who turned down offers from the Big Ten’s Nebraska and the Big 12’s Arizona State to become WSU’s 15th member of its class of 2025.

The second cornerback in the Cougs’ class of 2025, Kuku also held offers from Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Idaho, Eastern Washington and FCS Jackson State. Kuku took his official visit to Pullman on June 14-16, making his pledge a few weeks later, after his visit to Colorado State.

As a junior at Kamiakin High, the 6-foot, 160-pound Kuku had one interception and caught 14 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Kuku joins Los Angeles-area native Ishmael Gibbs as the second cornerback in WSU’s class of 2025, also becoming the fifth defensive back. The Cougs have secured pledges from safeties Charger Doty (Salt Lake City), Aiden Knapke (Denver) and Jamarey Smith (Los Angeles).

WSU’s full class of 2025 as of Thursday:

• Malijah Tucker, three-star DL, Tumwater, Wash.

• David Kuku, three-star CB, Kennewick

• Braylan McDonald, three-star ATH, Lancaster, Texas

• Jamar Searcy, three-star ATH, Pittsburg, Calif.

• Charger Doty, three-star S, South Jordan, Utah

• Josiah Pratt, three-star DL, Humble, Texas

• Ishmael Gibbs, three-star CB, West Hills, Calif.

• Jamarey Smith, three-star S, Westlake Village, Calif.

• Noah Westbrook, three-star WR, Corona, Calif.

• Lucan Amituani, three-star edge, Elk Grove, Calif.

• Steele Pizzella, three-star QB, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

• Aiden Knapke, three-star S, Englewood, Colo.

• Luke Webb, three-star edge, Camas, Wash.

• Austin Simmons, three-star TE, Albany, Ore.

• Sean Embree, three-star WR, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.