Spokane Velocity looking for elusive win in first meeting with Chattanooga

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Velocity FC will host – for the first time – the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m

.

Velocity FC has been on a slide recently, winless in their previous five matches, securing only one point in league play whole dropping two Jägermeister Cup games.

They will look to get back to their winning ways. To do so, they will have to contend with an active Chattanooga squad that is on both ends of the extremes for offense and defense as it has scored the third-most goals (17) and conceded the most (20) during league play.

Spokane finds itself in the bottom half of both of those categories as its offense has scuffled for most of the season and is something that coach Leigh Veidman has been trying to wake up. In 16 games – both league and cup matches – Spokane has scored more than two goals once, a 3-2 win over Union Omaha in May.

In two of the winless matches in the past five games, Velocity FC was held scoreless for the first time all season.

The offense hasn’t been lifeless, but it hasn’t been strong.

Josh Dolling, Luis Gil, Romain Métanire and Ahmed Longmire have two goals apiece to lead Spokane, good for 19th in the league.

Chattanooga has had no problem scoring, with three players in the top 10 in goals in USL League One.

The Red Wolves have scored multiple goals in 10 of their 16 games .

Forwards Ropapa Mensah and Mayele Malango, and midfielder Chevone Marsh have four goals apiece, so slowing down that trio will be at the top of Spokane’s list.

Even with their goal scoring, the Red Wolves have been on the same trajectory as Velocity FC, winning one of their previous five games, a 3-2 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC.

The reason for the spiral is due to their leaky defense that has allowed a league-leading 60 shots on goal.

TJ Bush, Chattanooga’s keeper, has 38 saves – top in the league.

If Spokane is looking for an opportunity to get its offense jump-started, it could come against the Red Wolves.