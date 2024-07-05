North Monroe Street to close for the day Monday through Northtown area

From staff reports</p><p>

A significant stretch of Monroe Street between the Garland District and the southern edge of Town and Country will be closed in both directions Monday while the street is repaved.

The closed section of road, between Kiernan and Francis avenues, is expected to reopen by Tuesday, according to a city news release. The intersection with Garland Avenue also will be completely closed during construction.

Drivers are encouraged to detour along Maple, Ash, Division, Wall and Post streets.

The grind and overlay project is a part of the city’s six-year streets maintenance and improvement schedule.