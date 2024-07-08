Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson showcased in new Netflix series ahead of Olympics

José Sánchez Córdova, The Dallas Morning News

Anyone who’s kept up with the world of athletics in the past four years knows that Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson is a big personality. With the new sports docuseries Sprint, her personality is now on Netflix for all to see.

“I’m one of the fastest women in the world,” Richardson says as she introduces herself in the second episode.

“This is my world, they just in it,” she tells her coach later in the episode.

Released July 2, 2024, Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans is the latest from Box to Box Films, the production company behind a number of successful sports docuseries released on Netflix over the past few years.

Among them are the Formula 1 series Drive to Survive, which premiered in 2019 and now has six seasons. Other productions include Full Swing, Break Point and Tour de France: Unchained, which take a similar approach to golf, tennis and cycling, respectively.

The release of Sprint comes less than a month before the start of the Paris Olympic Games. It’s just off the back of the U.S. Olympic Trials, where Richardson won the 100-meter race to qualify for the event in Paris for Team USA.

Richardson will also likely take part in the 4x100m relay at the Olympics after anchoring the U.S. team to gold at last year’s world championships. The 41.03 relay time in Budapest was a championship record and the fourth fastest time ever in the event.

Another American sprint star, Noah Lyles, is prominently featured in the show as well. The six-time world champion made headlines last year when he clashed with NBA stars over his criticism of the league’s use of “world champions” for a championship title contested solely by North American teams.

Sprint also features a behind-the-scenes look at a number of international sprint stars. Among them are reigning 100-meter Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs from Italy and Jamaican sprint champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson. British 100m and 200m record holder Zharnel Hughes rounds out the lineup for Netflix’s new show.

A July 2 release from Netflix says the show “covers every millisecond of the long journey from the 2023 World Championships to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.” Its six-episode first season is now available on the streaming platform.