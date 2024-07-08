Spokane Valley mobile home fire displaces two, causes $26,500 in damages

A mobile home fire in Spokane Valley early this morning caused at least two residents to be displaced and $26,500 in damages.

At around 3:40 a.m., the Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 923 N. Bowman Road. Firefighters were on the scene by 3:44, said Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesperson Patrick Erickson.

After hearing the fire alarm go off, one of the home’s residents woke up and evacuated safely with his mother and their dog. None of the three sustained injuries. When firefighters arrived, three neighboring units were evacuated as a precaution, Erickson said.

The fire was extinguished nine minutes after the first fire engine arrived, Erickson said.

One home was destroyed, and an adjacent house was damaged, with property and content loss estimated at $24,000 and $2,500 respectively, according to Erickson.

The mother and son from the destroyed home were assisted by the American Red Cross, according to a media release.

The media release stated that the response to the fire included two ladder trucks, five fire engines, two ambulances, a safety officer and two battalion chiefs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Erickson said Monday morning there is no suspicion of foul play.

Erickson said fire alarms that alerted the family to evacuate the house were installed during an event called the “smoke alarm blitz” in 2019. The blitz, which the Spokane Valley Fire Department conducts periodically, involves the fire department installing smoke alarms in residences in the community.

“We do respond to fires like this without working smoke alarms,” Erickson said. “Smoke alarms do save lives, and this is a great example of why to have one in your home – to have one in every room.”