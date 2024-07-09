It’s still hot in Spokane; here’s what to expect as the scorcher of a week continues

Sweltering conditions are expected to persist in Spokane, with Wednesday still the forecast peak of a dayslong heat wave.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 104 degrees on Wednesday, cooling to a low of 67 degrees at night.

Thursday will break the three-day streak of triple-digit forecasts, with the service predicting a 96-degree high, followed by 98 expected on Friday and 97 on Saturday.

Monday, the first day of the heat wave, was busy for the Spokane Fire Department, though not atypical during extreme weather events.

Firefighters responded to 185 calls, an increase from their standard load of 150-160, department spokesman Justin de Ruyter estimated.