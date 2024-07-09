The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
It’s still hot in Spokane; here’s what to expect as the scorcher of a week continues

With street temperatures in the 90s Tuesday morning, North Star traffic flagger Shawn Hamilton, 59, takes a swig of ice water as he works the corner of Garland Avenue and Monroe Street as asphalt crews pave the intersection in Spokane. Hamilton freezes six bottles every night and adds a few more for the following day’s work shift. He says with the heat, he will drink eight bottles. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Sweltering conditions are expected to persist in Spokane, with Wednesday still the forecast peak of a dayslong heat wave.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 104 degrees on Wednesday, cooling to a low of 67 degrees at night.

Thursday will break the three-day streak of triple-digit forecasts, with the service predicting a 96-degree high, followed by 98 expected on Friday and 97 on Saturday.

Monday, the first day of the heat wave, was busy for the Spokane Fire Department, though not atypical during extreme weather events.

Firefighters responded to 185 calls, an increase from their standard load of 150-160, department spokesman Justin de Ruyter estimated.