A Grip on Sports: Yes, failures were made, but not as many as some folks think

A GRIP ON SPORTS • During the pandemic, a movie debuted on Disney’s streaming platform. “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.” We can’t tell you anything about the plot or the moral, mainly because we never spent the two hours or so needed to watch it. But the name. That stuck with us. And why wouldn’t it? It fits so many situations.

• To wit: Jarred Kelenic. The Mariners dealt a fading Robinson Cano and an injury-prone Edwin Diaz to the Mets to get the young outfielder in 2018. Money was part of the motivation. It always is with Seattle.

But even with the financial flexibility and Cano falling off a cliff, the trade was a mistake. Kelenic never reached his potential with the M’s.

And then there was the kick. Struggling in the middle of last season, Kelenic kicked a water cooler. Broke a toe. Sealed his fate. In the offseason, Jerry Dipoto traded the once-can’t-miss-prospect to the Atlanta Braves for a lesser prospect (Cole Phillips) and a relief pitcher with a negative career WAR.

After three years of Seattle fans arguing over what Kelenic might one day bring to the offense, Dipoto decided to cut his losses and move on. Turns out the move has been subtraction by subtraction.

While Kelenic was out of the lineup last season, the Mariners caught fire. Five games under .500 when he kicked the cooler, Seattle won 38 of its next 57 games. It certainly seemed the M’s didn’t need him. But that was the Kelenic that was. The Kelenic that is this season, the thrust-into-the-leadoff-spot Jarred Kelenic? He’s having his best season. And it’s not close.

In his three Seattle seasons, had an OPS of .656. That’s awful. In Atlanta? He’s at .765. And his numbers have just been going up since being moved into the leadoff spot after the season-ending injury to National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

Yes, it is a small sample size. Yes, Kelenic produced in spurts for the Mariners as well. And, yes, Kelenic wasn’t well liked in the clubhouse. We concede all that and more. We even think the trade, especially if Phillips turns into something, heck, anything, was warranted.

But to the outside world, Dipoto once again looks a bit like Timmy Failure.

• You know what’s not a mistake? Playing your college basketball in the Inland Northwest.

Ask Klay Thompson, who parlayed his three seasons at Washington State into a Hall of Fame career and multiple NBA championships with the Warriors. Since his time on the Palouse, Thompson not only has been a winner’s winner, he’s become something of a cultural icon.

Ask Jaylen Wells, who parlayed his one season in Pullman into an NBA draft spot – and a social media moment last night. His last-second floater gave his Memphis Grizzlies summer squad a win and his celebration went viral.

And you can also ask any number of Gonzaga players who have put together solid professional careers.

The latest to shine? Take your pick. Andrew Nembhard had a great playoff run with Indiana and is getting ready to represent Canada, along with long-ago Zag Kelly Olynyk, at the Paris Olympics. Or you can pick Jalen Suggs, who just finished helping the U.S. Olympic team prep in Las Vegas as a member of the U.S. Select squad.

The area may not be Indiana or New York City or Tobacco Road but that doesn’t mean basketball success can’t start here.

• The biggest mistake we have seen in the past couple years? Well, mistakes, actually? The ones that led to the demise of the Pac-12 – as we knew it.

Another milestone was reached Tuesday, when the Big 12 opened its football media days in Las Vegas, of all places. Funny, but the stars of the show, after shine-the-light-on-me commissioner Brett Yormack, were almost all connected to some of the former Pac-12 members.

Controversy? Check. Favorites? Check? The future? Who knows.

