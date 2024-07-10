Locally: Gonzaga rower Amanda Triebensee wins gold at FISU World University Championships

From staff reports

Gonzaga women’s rower Amanda Triebensee won the gold medal with the United States at the FISU World University Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, which ended Saturday.

The United States won its heat by 4 seconds over the Netherlands, with a time that was about 1.7 seconds better than Canada, which won the other heat, allowing it to skip the Repechage.

In the ‘A Final,’ Canada led the United States through the first 500-meter mark by half a second, with Italy trailing just .3 seconds behind. By 1,000 meters, the U.S. had started to reel in Canada with a few seats gained, but still trailed by .2 seconds at the halfway mark, with Italy also gaining on both.

The third 500 saw the United States stick its bow ball in front for the first time and enter the fourth 500 in the lead by .4 seconds, and Canada started to fade. In the last 500 meters, the U.S. and Italy put the Canadians a full length back as they battled to the line. In the end, the Americans claimed the gold over Italy by just two-thirds of a second.

Hockey

Former Spokane Chiefs forward Ty Cheveldayoff signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans for the 2024-25 season.

Cheveldayoff, one of Spokane’s overage players last season, joins Rochester after turning pro in 2023-24, when he appeared in two regular-season games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL).

• The Chiefs announced Tuesday that associate coach Stefan Legein has accepted a coaching position with the AHL’s Bellebille Sens.

Legein spent the past two years in Spokane working with the defense.

Soccer

Spokane Zephyr FC have added Brian Periman as the assistant/goalkeepers coach, the team announced Monday.

Periman has been the goalkeepers coach at the University of Arizona for the past three seasons and served as a scout for the U.S. youth national program.

Shooting

The Spokane Rifle Club Gold team claimed the 3 Position Team championship at the Washington State Conventional Outdoor Smallbore (0.22) Championships on May 11 and 12 in Wenatchee.

The team, made up of Ensley Breeden (Mt. Spokane), Tanner Krebs (Shadle Park) and Sean Kegley (Spokane Falls CC), scored 1,612 out of a possible 1,800 points to claim the title.

Individual medalists include: 3 Position Individual – Breeden (third place overall, second place Jr. Expert class), Spencer Fitzpatrick (first place A Class). Prone Only Individual – Adeline Lepper (second place). Precision and Prone Only – Breeden (third overall, third Jr. Expert) and Krebs (first place Jr. Master).

College swimming

A program-record six Washington State swimmers were named CSCAA Academic All-America, led by Emily Lundgren, who was named to the first team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

Lundgren was named a CSCAA Academic All-American while Anna Rauchholz, Kiana Swain, Alexandra Vartiainen, Ariel Wang and Lauren Wille earned second-team honors.

• The Cougars announced Austin Pillado as one of the program’s new assistant coaches, the school announced July 2.

Pillado comes to Pullman after working with national champion Arizona State last season.

College basketball

Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge announced Tuesday the signing of Jean Chiu to a National Letter of Intent to join the Cougars next season.

Ethridge added a sixth and final member to the program’s 2024-25 signing class with the 5-foot-7 guard from Taiwan.

College volleyball

Former Washington State outside hitter Pia Timmer signed on to play with the Atlanta Vibe in 2025.

Timmer will join former WSU teammate Magdalena Jehlářová, who was drafted second overall and traded to Atlanta ahead of this year’s inaugural season.

College golf

Washington State women’s golf junior Sarah Skovgaard-Bils was recognized by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Tuesday morning, being named a WGCA All-American Scholar.

The Virum, Denmark, native played in 10 tournaments for the Cougars, finishing with a scoring average of 76.11 over 29 rounds played and had her score count in 21 of them.