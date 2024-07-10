On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets or Colorado at Cincinnati MLB
3 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Phila. or Chi. Cubs at Baltimore MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona MLB
Golf
3 a.m.: LPGA: Amundia Evian Championship Golf
7:30 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
1:30 p.m.: PGA: ISCO Championship Golf
Tennis
5:30 a.m.: Wimbledon (women’s semfinal) ESPN
10 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change