It’s no ‘small thing’: Blink-182 to perform Gorge Amphitheatre again

From staff reports

Over the past three decades, Blink-182 has become known as one of the most iconic pop-punk bands of all time – and will be teaming up with another to play the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Blink-182 was first formed in Poway, California, in 1992 and was initially known as “Blink.” They quickly became a fixture of Southern California’s booming punk scene and released their first album, “Cheshire Cat,” in 1995 after recording a few demos.

Blink-182’s sense of youth, embrace of frivolousness and encompass of what pop-punk means as a genre skyrocketed the group to fame, especially with their third album, “Enema of the State.” The 1999 release featured many of the band’s biggest hits, such as “Adam’s Song,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.”

Into the 2000s, the band garnered the first punk record to go No. 1 on the Billboard charts, toured globally and ruled the charts with other favorites like “I Miss You,” “The Rock Show,” “First Date” and many more.

The band has had a few rough patches, but the rockers are back and better than before. In 2023, Blink-182 released their ninth record and first as the main trio in many years, “One More Time. ..” Now, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will be joined by fellow So-Cal punk legends, Pierce the Veil, to play the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre on Sunday.

Barker became a father for the fifth time with wife Kourtney Kardashian-Barker late last year. Rocky Thirteen is now 8 months old. Kardashian-Barker has been spotted at many stops along Blink-182’s “One More Time Tour.”