Longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Colin Jost to perform at the Fox Tuesday after show was twice postponed

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost poses for a photo in Montauk, N.Y., March 18, 2020. Jost will be at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in Spokane on Tuesday. (New York Times)

Staff reports

Known for co-anchoring the “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” Colin Jost finally is making an appearance in the Lilac City after his November show was postponed for June and then July.

The 42-year-old comedian and father of two who hails from Staten Island, New York, joined “SNL” in 2005 as a writer and has co-anchored “Weekend Update” with Michael Che since 2014. Jost is among several “SNL” cast members who have made appearances in Spokane. Recent shows include alumni Jay Pharoah in 2021, Chris Kattan, Chris Redd and Tim Meadows in 2023. Former “SNL” writer and standup comedian John Mulaney made an appearance in 2015.

A holder of five Writers Guilds Awards, two Peabody Awards and a 14-time Emmy nominee, Jost earlier this year hosted the White House correspondents dinner, cracking jokes before an audience of journalists and politicians and taking jabs at President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, such as, “I don’t have a lot of time. I need to get back to New York because I’m juror No. 5 on a big trial. Trump’s lawyer took one look at me, and he’s like, ‘He’s got to be on our side,’ ” and “I have to admit it’s not easy following President Biden. I mean, it’s not always easy following what he’s saying.”

According to NBC Sports, Jost is scheduled to cover the Paris Olympics’ surfing competition beginning later this month in Tahiti.

“I’m honored to get to watch the best surfers in the world compete on one of the heaviest waves imaginable, and to help showcase the rich history of surfing in Tahiti,” Jost said in an NBC Sports new release, NBC reported.

Jost will appear 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. For anyone looking for a break from what is forecast to be another 90-plus degree day, tickets are still available starting at $39.50 to as much as $98.